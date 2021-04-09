Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hamilton In 21st Spot Of World’s Top Smart Cities

Friday, 9 April 2021, 10:51 am
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamilton City Council has been ranked 21st in the 2021 Top 50 Smart City Governments by Eden Strategy Institute.

More than 230 municipalities submitted entries to make the list, with Hamilton applying for the first time this year.

The rankings assess each city’s governance on 10 key indicators for achieving smart city outcomes, such as increasing citizen participation, improving service delivery, and enhancing digital inclusion.

Singapore is the number one ranked city, with Seoul, London, Barcelona and Helsinki rounding out the top five.

Hamilton is New Zealand’s highest placed council, ahead of Wellington (33rd) and Christchurch (43rd).

The report highlighted the Council’s nation-leading project to replace the city’s streetlights with LED bulbs, which led to significant cost savings and improved environmental outcomes.

“To Hamilton, being ‘smart’ is not just about technology; it is about creating a society that makes the most out of people, innovation, technology, and partnerships to create the best outcomes for its community,” the report says.

“Hamilton’s smart society plan is set to improve the city’s liveability and sustainability and is leading Hamilton’s development into becoming New Zealand’s tech-centre.”

Chief Executive Richard Briggs said the ranking reflects the commitment to innovation by Council and the wider Hamilton community.

“The report is testament to Council’s intent to be transformational and reimagine the role of local government. Through technology and data, Council and our partners are improving the wellbeing of the community, enabling better decision making and responding to our city’s greatest challenges.”

The Top 50 Smart City Governments was first conducted in 2019, with London then ranked in first place.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Raising Corporate Taxes Has Become A Hot New Political Cause

Surprisingly, “raising taxes” has become a very fashionable political idea in 2021. That’s right. After decades of being seen (at best) as a necessary evil, higher corporate taxes are now being treated as the Great Good Thing that will revive the US economy, re-distribute wealth productively, help to build neglected and decaying public infrastructure, fund public health, address social inequality, restore a sense of community and generally make everyone feel better about the society in which they live... More>>

 

Government: Delivers Next Phase Of Climate Action

The Government is delivering on a key election commitment to tackle climate change, by banning new low and medium temperature coal-fired boilers and partnering with the private sector to help it transition away from fossil fuels. This is the first ... More>>

Government: Independent Experts To Advise On Post-Vaccination Future

The Government is acting to ensure decisions on responding to the next phase of the COVID-19 pandemic are informed by the best available scientific evidence and strategic public health advice. “New Zealand has worked towards an elimination ... More>>

Travel: Trans-Tasman Bubble To Start 19 April

New Zealand’s successful management of COVID means quarantine-free travel between New Zealand and Australia will start on Monday 19 April, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and COVID-19 Response Minister Chris ... More>>

ALSO:


World Travel: New Zealand Temporarily Suspending Travel From India - PM Jacinda Ardern

Travel into New Zealand from India - including for New Zealand citizens and residents - is being temporarily suspended because of high numbers of Covid-19 cases. More>>

Finance: Crown Accounts Again Better Than Forecast

Hon Grant Robertson Minister of Finance The economic recovery from COVID-19 continues to be reflected in the Government’s books, which are again better than expected. The Crown accounts for the eight months to the end of February 2021 showed both OBEGAL ... More>>

NZer Of The Year: Dr Siouxsie Wiles MNZM Named 2021 Kiwibank New Zealander Of The Year

Renowned microbiologist and science communicator Dr Siouxsie Wiles MNZM has been named 2021 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Te Pou Whakarae o Aotearoa. Dr Siouxsie Wiles received the award from the Prime Minister, the Rt Hon. Jacinda Ardern, and ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 