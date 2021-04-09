Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Big City Economic Development Campaign Launched At Business Breakfast

Friday, 9 April 2021, 11:29 am
Press Release: Hastings District Council

About 230 people attended the inaugural Focus on Business held at Functions on Hastings at the end of last month, the first of a quarterly series aimed at supporting local businesses to network and succeed.

The guest speaker was Kraft Heinz Company-Australia & NZ non-executive chairman Mike Pretty, who spoke about innovation, rising to challenges, and the future of food.

The event also provided the opportunity to launch a new national marketing campaign created by Hastings District Council’s economic development team “Hastings. Like a Big City, But Better”. The campaign is about attracting talent, business and investment to Hastings and provides assets for businesses to use with digital advertising.

Hastings District Council economic development manager Lee Neville said the idea came out of talking to local businesses and hearing they were short-staffed.

“We decided to do a campaign that could be used to attract business, investment and talent to Hastings district.

“While there are businesses already doing this themselves, through this campaign we have provided free collateral they can use to support their own initiatives and contribute to a thriving district.”

The campaign consists of a website www.hastingsnz.com, which features videos people can request, for free, and printed materials that detail the benefits of doing business in Hastings – from a fantastic lifestyle providing work/life balance to economic opportunities and potential.

Mr Neville said the material had already been accessed and used by the likes of a company wanting to support their recruitment campaign, to a business with an office in China that used a video to aid its storytelling about its provenance.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said business was the lifeblood of Hawke’s Bay – and especially of the Hastings district.

“Because business is central to the Bay, it’s central to us in local government. Councils have a role in supporting business, and in Hastings our economic development team has been set up to help ensure that it’s easy to do business here.

“What’s good for business, is good for the economy, and good for all of us.”

She thanked all the local businesses who had given their time to participate in the videos.

Mr Neville said the team would follow up the launch by going out and talking to local businesses to raise awareness of the campaign.

Details on the next Focus on Business event will be released closer to the time, expected to be mid-June.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hastings District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Raising Corporate Taxes Has Become A Hot New Political Cause

Surprisingly, “raising taxes” has become a very fashionable political idea in 2021. That’s right. After decades of being seen (at best) as a necessary evil, higher corporate taxes are now being treated as the Great Good Thing that will revive the US economy, re-distribute wealth productively, help to build neglected and decaying public infrastructure, fund public health, address social inequality, restore a sense of community and generally make everyone feel better about the society in which they live... More>>

 

Government: Delivers Next Phase Of Climate Action

The Government is delivering on a key election commitment to tackle climate change, by banning new low and medium temperature coal-fired boilers and partnering with the private sector to help it transition away from fossil fuels. This is the first ... More>>

Government: Independent Experts To Advise On Post-Vaccination Future

The Government is acting to ensure decisions on responding to the next phase of the COVID-19 pandemic are informed by the best available scientific evidence and strategic public health advice. “New Zealand has worked towards an elimination ... More>>

Travel: Trans-Tasman Bubble To Start 19 April

New Zealand’s successful management of COVID means quarantine-free travel between New Zealand and Australia will start on Monday 19 April, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and COVID-19 Response Minister Chris ... More>>

ALSO:


World Travel: New Zealand Temporarily Suspending Travel From India - PM Jacinda Ardern

Travel into New Zealand from India - including for New Zealand citizens and residents - is being temporarily suspended because of high numbers of Covid-19 cases. More>>

Finance: Crown Accounts Again Better Than Forecast

Hon Grant Robertson Minister of Finance The economic recovery from COVID-19 continues to be reflected in the Government’s books, which are again better than expected. The Crown accounts for the eight months to the end of February 2021 showed both OBEGAL ... More>>

NZer Of The Year: Dr Siouxsie Wiles MNZM Named 2021 Kiwibank New Zealander Of The Year

Renowned microbiologist and science communicator Dr Siouxsie Wiles MNZM has been named 2021 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Te Pou Whakarae o Aotearoa. Dr Siouxsie Wiles received the award from the Prime Minister, the Rt Hon. Jacinda Ardern, and ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 