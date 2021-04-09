Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Would You Like The Kiwi Sculpture For Waverley?

Friday, 9 April 2021, 1:14 pm
Press Release: South Taranaki District Council

The Waverley community has been offered a sculpture of the locally owned and trained 1983 Melbourne Cup racehorse winner Kiwi, with jockey Jimmy Cassidy.

1983 Melbourne Cup winner Kiwi and jockey Jimmy Cassidy. The sculpture is a work in progress with the bridle and reigns still to be attached and finishing work undertaken to the wax mould prior to it being bronzed.

South Taranaki District Council (STDC) community development manager Claire Symes says New Plymouth artist Fridtjof Hanson has created the sculpture out of plasticine and is offering his creation for free.

“We are very grateful to Fridtjof for his creation, however the cost of bronzing the sculpture is $155,000. There would also be additional installation and lighting costs,” she says.

The South Taranaki District Council is currently consulting on its 2021-31 Long Term Plan and in the Plan some funding has been budgeted for public art in Waverley as part of the town centre upgrade project for the next financial year. Having a public art project was previously identified as a key action during the development of the Waverley Town Masterplan in 2019.

“A committee has been formed to bring the sculpture to Waverley and they are working with our STDC Community Development team to find out whether the community agrees that the Council’s Long Term Plan funding should be used for the Kiwi sculpture and are also investigating other ways to help fund the project,” says Claire.

“Please let us know what you think by completing the short online survey here or by filling in the questionnaire at the Waverley LibraryPlus, by 4pm 30 April 2021.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from South Taranaki District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Raising Corporate Taxes Has Become A Hot New Political Cause

Surprisingly, “raising taxes” has become a very fashionable political idea in 2021. That’s right. After decades of being seen (at best) as a necessary evil, higher corporate taxes are now being treated as the Great Good Thing that will revive the US economy, re-distribute wealth productively, help to build neglected and decaying public infrastructure, fund public health, address social inequality, restore a sense of community and generally make everyone feel better about the society in which they live... More>>

 

Government: Delivers Next Phase Of Climate Action

The Government is delivering on a key election commitment to tackle climate change, by banning new low and medium temperature coal-fired boilers and partnering with the private sector to help it transition away from fossil fuels. This is the first ... More>>

Government: Independent Experts To Advise On Post-Vaccination Future

The Government is acting to ensure decisions on responding to the next phase of the COVID-19 pandemic are informed by the best available scientific evidence and strategic public health advice. “New Zealand has worked towards an elimination ... More>>

Travel: Trans-Tasman Bubble To Start 19 April

New Zealand’s successful management of COVID means quarantine-free travel between New Zealand and Australia will start on Monday 19 April, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and COVID-19 Response Minister Chris ... More>>

ALSO:


Health: Drug-Testing Law To Be Made Permanent

Interim legislation that is already proving to keep people safer from drugs will be made permanent, Health Minister Andrew Little says. More>>

World Travel: New Zealand Temporarily Suspending Travel From India - PM Jacinda Ardern

Travel into New Zealand from India - including for New Zealand citizens and residents - is being temporarily suspended because of high numbers of Covid-19 cases. More>>

Finance: Crown Accounts Again Better Than Forecast

Hon Grant Robertson Minister of Finance The economic recovery from COVID-19 continues to be reflected in the Government’s books, which are again better than expected. The Crown accounts for the eight months to the end of February 2021 showed both OBEGAL ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 