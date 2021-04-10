Water Rescue, Tikitiki, Gisborne

Police and emergency services are responding to a water rescue in Tikitiki, Gisborne.

Police were notified at 5pm this evening that a boat had overturned south of the Tikitiki river mouth.

Two people were in the boat at the time of the incident.

One person made it to shore to raise the alarm and a search is ongoing to locate the second person.

Two helicopters have been deployed as part of the search.

