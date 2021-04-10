Water Rescue, Tikitiki, Gisborne
Saturday, 10 April 2021, 5:45 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
9 April 2021
Police and emergency services are
responding to a water rescue in Tikitiki,
Gisborne.
Police were notified at 5pm this evening
that a boat had overturned south of the Tikitiki river
mouth.
Two people were in the boat at the time of the
incident.
One person made it to shore to raise the
alarm and a search is ongoing to locate the second
person.
Two helicopters have been deployed as part of
the
search.
