Police Urge Upper North Island Motorists To Stay Safe On The Roads

Police are urging motorists to take care on the roads with bad weather causing issues in the upper North Island this afternoon.

Rain and wind is affecting conditions and Police have attended a number of crashes today, including 18 in Tāmaki Makaurau alone.

Poor weather reduces visibility and increases stopping distances, so remember to watch your following distances when in traffic.

Keep safe on the roads by:

Slowing down and buckling up.

Driving to the conditions.

Keeping a safe following distance.

Saying patient on the roads and allowing extra time to get where you are going.

Delaying unnecessary travel if you can.

Turning your headlights on when visibility is poor.

Police want everyone on the roads to get home safely today, so remember to drive carefully and stay patient.

