Police Urge Upper North Island Motorists To Stay Safe On The Roads
Saturday, 10 April 2021, 4:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are urging motorists to take care on the roads
with bad weather causing issues in the upper North Island
this afternoon.
Rain and wind is affecting conditions
and Police have attended a number of crashes today,
including 18 in Tāmaki Makaurau alone.
Poor weather
reduces visibility and increases stopping distances, so
remember to watch your following distances when in
traffic.
Keep safe on the roads by:
- Slowing
down and buckling up.
- Driving to the
conditions.
- Keeping a safe following
distance.
- Saying patient on the roads and allowing
extra time to get where you are going.
- Delaying
unnecessary travel if you can.
- Turning your
headlights on when visibility is poor.
Police
want everyone on the roads to get home safely today, so
remember to drive carefully and stay
patient.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On Why Raising Corporate Taxes Has Become A Hot New Political Cause
Surprisingly, “raising taxes” has become a very fashionable political idea in 2021. That’s right. After decades of being seen (at best) as a necessary evil, higher corporate taxes are now being treated as the Great Good Thing that will revive the US economy, re-distribute wealth productively, help to build neglected and decaying public infrastructure, fund public health, address social inequality, restore a sense of community and generally make everyone feel better about the society in which they live... More>>