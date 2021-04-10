UPDATE – Body Found In Search For Missing Boatie, Tikitiki, Gisborne

Police and emergency services searching for a missing boatie in Tikitiki, Gisborne have today located a body about nine kilometres from where the boat overturned yesterday afternoon.

The boat overturned three kilometres south of the Awatere River mouth.

The man's body was located around midday, and his death will be referred to the Coroner.

