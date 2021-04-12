Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wai We Care: Join Your Local Water Zone Committee

Monday, 12 April 2021, 11:45 am
Environment Canterbury

Now is the time to join your local water zone committee and make a contribution towards the future of Canterbury's precious resource.

Nine of Canterbury’s 10 water zone committees are looking for new community members, with applications opening 12 April and closing on 10 May.

Water zone committees develop actions and tactics to deliver on the 10 targets of the Canterbury Water Management Strategy in their geographical zone. Committees are made up of people with a wide range of interests in water who have a strong connection to the zone.

They oversee and champion the implementation of these targets, recommending Environment Canterbury fund biodiversity and water-focused projects to make on the ground impacts in the zone.

If this sounds like something you could contribute to, we want you to apply. If you are shortlisted after making an application, you will take part in a selection workshop at which you will make a presentation, and participate in an assessment workshop involving small group exercises.

Community members from across Canterbury are involved with freshwater and biodiversity outcomes affecting positive change in waterways they deeply care about.

Lower Waitaki Water Zone Committee Chair Bruce Murphy got involved with his local committee a few years ago and was recently elected its Chair.

"I joined the committee to continue improving the health of Waikakahi Stream, which 25 years ago was in a bad state. Thanks to buy-in from the community, it is now a healthy fishery and I want to keep it that way," Bruce said.

Head to ecan.govt.nz/waiwecare for more information and to find out how to apply.

