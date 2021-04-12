Serious Crash On SH2 Upper Hutt Kaitoke - Wellington

State Highway 2 at Kaitoke is currently closed due to a crash between a motorcycle and a car today at 2.30pm.

Initial reports indicate that one person has received serious injuries and a helicopter has been dispatched to the scene.

The road will be closed until further notice, so motorists are asked to delay their journey.

