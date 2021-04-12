Serious Crash, Tauranga - Bay Of Plenty
Monday, 12 April 2021, 3:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a serious crash involving a car
and a pedestrian in Tauranga.
The crash occurred on
Fraser Street about 3.10pm.
Fraser Street between
Eighteenth Avenue and Brook Street is
closed.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area, if
possib
