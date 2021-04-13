State Highway 2 - Wellington - Wellington
Tuesday, 13 April 2021, 5:50 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
12 April 2021
State Highway 2 near Kaitoke
is now partially open after a crash at 2.30pm this
afternoon.
One person has been taken to Wellington
Hospital following the crash and remains in serious
condition.
Police appreciate the public’s
patience.
