Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Return Of Missing Sculpture Urged – Stations Of The Cross By Llew Summers

Tuesday, 13 April 2021, 6:14 am
Press Release: Llew Summers Family

Llew Summers' Stations of the Cross - V

A reward is offered for information leading to the safe return of one of the Stations of the Cross, carved by sculptor, the late Llew Summers.

Llew’s partner and artistic executor, Robyn Webster says that while she is immensely grateful that the church authorities have managed to retrieve all the other Stations, the loss of one means that the set is now incomplete. It is assumed to have been stolen.

Webster said: “These Stations, commissioned to mark the centenary of the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament, were of immense importance to Llew. He carved only one set, and they held great significance for him. Without the missing Station, it is less likely that they will find a home in the new cathedral. We still miss Llew deeply and to lose even one of these wonderfully original works full of the humanity and pathos of Christ’s journey to the cross would be an added blow – I hope it can be safely returned.”

The missing Station is number 5 ‘Simon helps Jesus carry the cross’

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Llew Summers Family on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Raising Corporate Taxes Has Become A Hot New Political Cause

Surprisingly, “raising taxes” has become a very fashionable political idea in 2021. That’s right. After decades of being seen (at best) as a necessary evil, higher corporate taxes are now being treated as the Great Good Thing that will revive the US economy, re-distribute wealth productively, help to build neglected and decaying public infrastructure, fund public health, address social inequality, restore a sense of community and generally make everyone feel better about the society in which they live... More>>

 

Government: The Duke Of Edinburgh

9 April 2021 Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today expressed New Zealand’s sorrow at the death of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. “Our thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen at this profoundly sad time. On behalf of the New ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Delivers Next Phase Of Climate Action

The Government is delivering on a key election commitment to tackle climate change, by banning new low and medium temperature coal-fired boilers and partnering with the private sector to help it transition away from fossil fuels. This is the first ... More>>

Government: Independent Experts To Advise On Post-Vaccination Future

The Government is acting to ensure decisions on responding to the next phase of the COVID-19 pandemic are informed by the best available scientific evidence and strategic public health advice. “New Zealand has worked towards an elimination ... More>>

Health: Drug-Testing Law To Be Made Permanent

Interim legislation that is already proving to keep people safer from drugs will be made permanent, Health Minister Andrew Little says. More>>

World Travel: New Zealand Temporarily Suspending Travel From India - PM Jacinda Ardern

Travel into New Zealand from India - including for New Zealand citizens and residents - is being temporarily suspended because of high numbers of Covid-19 cases. More>>

Finance: Crown Accounts Again Better Than Forecast

Hon Grant Robertson Minister of Finance The economic recovery from COVID-19 continues to be reflected in the Government’s books, which are again better than expected. The Crown accounts for the eight months to the end of February 2021 showed both OBEGAL ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 