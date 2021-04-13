Return Of Missing Sculpture Urged – Stations Of The Cross By Llew Summers

A
reward is offered for information leading to the safe return
of one of the Stations of the Cross, carved by sculptor, the
late Llew Summers.
Llew’s partner and artistic
executor, Robyn Webster says that while she is immensely
grateful that the church authorities have managed to
retrieve all the other Stations, the loss of one means that
the set is now incomplete. It is assumed to have been
stolen.
Webster said: “These Stations, commissioned
to mark the centenary of the Cathedral of the Blessed
Sacrament, were of immense importance to Llew. He carved
only one set, and they held great significance for him.
Without the missing Station, it is less likely that they
will find a home in the new cathedral. We still miss Llew
deeply and to lose even one of these wonderfully original
works full of the humanity and pathos of Christ’s journey
to the cross would be an added blow – I hope it can be
safely returned.”
The missing Station is number 5
‘Simon helps Jesus carry the
cross’
