Return Of Missing Sculpture Urged – Stations Of The Cross By Llew Summers

Llew Summers' Stations of the Cross - V

A reward is offered for information leading to the safe return of one of the Stations of the Cross, carved by sculptor, the late Llew Summers.

Llew’s partner and artistic executor, Robyn Webster says that while she is immensely grateful that the church authorities have managed to retrieve all the other Stations, the loss of one means that the set is now incomplete. It is assumed to have been stolen.

Webster said: “These Stations, commissioned to mark the centenary of the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament, were of immense importance to Llew. He carved only one set, and they held great significance for him. Without the missing Station, it is less likely that they will find a home in the new cathedral. We still miss Llew deeply and to lose even one of these wonderfully original works full of the humanity and pathos of Christ’s journey to the cross would be an added blow – I hope it can be safely returned.”

The missing Station is number 5 ‘Simon helps Jesus carry the cross’

