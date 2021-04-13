Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Safety Improvements For Rimu Road On The Way

Tuesday, 13 April 2021, 9:48 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Work to make the intersection of Rimu Road and Iver Trask Place in Paraparaumu safer by adding a controlled pedestrian crossing gets underway next week, reports Kāpiti Coast District Council.

Sean Mallon, Council’s Group Manager Infrastructure Services, says the 12-week project includes installing a controlled pedestrian crossing on a new ‘raised table’ traffic-calming device at the Iver Trask Place intersection.

“The work will be carried out in stages so we can maintain two lanes of traffic through the area during the day time. But we’ll completely close Rimu Road overnight at times to allow the crew more space for their work. A signed detour will be in place when the road is closed.

“The first stage of the work will be carried out on the west (Council) side of the road so the Rimu Road end of Iver Trask Place will be closed. Vehicle access to the library, Council offices, and to Café Novella will be available via Brett Ambler Way or Ngahina Street. As the work site moves to centre and to the other side of the road, access to Iver Trask Place will be restricted (left in, left out only). Pedestrian access will be open at all times.

“We’ve had several near-misses and recently a pedestrian was hit and seriously injured at the existing crossing point,” said Mr Mallon.

“Moving the pedestrian crossing to a controlled intersection will be much safer and will better match the pedestrian flow in the area.”

The existing pedestrian crossing on Rimu Road will be removed as one of the last stages of the project.

This project is part of the Paraparaumu Masterplan to transform Rimu Road into the main street of Paraparaumu.

Please follow the signs and direction of road workers and take extra care when travelling through roadworks. Thank you for your patience while we complete this important project.

To stay up-to-date, or for more information, call the Kāpiti Coast District Council on 0800 486 486 or visit KāpitiCoast.govt.nz/RimuRoad

