Operation Oliver: Police Announce $100,000 Reward In Relation To The Disappearance Of Amber-Lee Cruickshank

New Zealand Police is today announcing a $100,000 reward for information that will reveal what happened to missing two-year-old Amber-Lee Rose Cruickshank.

Amber-Lee was last seen on 17 October 1992 at a Cornwall Street property in Kingston, on the shores of Lake Wakatipu.

“While we don’t know where she is or what happened, we believe she may have been the victim of foul play,” says Detective Inspector Stu Harvey.

“There is someone out there who holds the key to the truth.”

Amber-Lee and her family had been staying at the Kingston address.

A number of people were socialising at the property at the time she went missing.

“It has been nearly 29 years since she disappeared.

We’re hoping with the passing of time that someone will come forward with information that will finally provide both Amber-Lee’s family and Police with answers.”

Over the years Police has conducted a significant number of enquiries.

“We have gone to great lengths to explore different scenarios and investigation leads without success,” says Detective Inspector Harvey.

On May 5 this year Amber-Lee would have turned 31-years-old.

“Her mother and family members have been left to worry and angst about what happened to this very young child for far too long.

We want to bring them answers and closure.”

Police will pay out a reward of up to $100,000 for material information or evidence which leads to the identity and conviction of any person or people responsible for her disappearance.

The offer of a reward will remain in place for six months.

The Commissioner of Police will determine the amount of the reward and will, if necessary, apportion payment where there is more than one claimant.

Immunity from prosecution may be considered for any accomplice, not being the main offender, who provides information or evidence to Police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police via 105 and reference Operation Oliver: 921030/2144.

