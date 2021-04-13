Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Accept Findings Of IPCA Report Into Photographs Taken At Checkpoint

Tuesday, 13 April 2021, 10:04 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police accept the findings of a report by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) relating to photographs taken at a checkpoint in Northland.

On November 16, 2019, Police set up a checkpoint down the road from a fight night event in Ruakaka which was run by a gang member and expected to have a significant number of patched gang members and associates in attendance.

The checkpoint resulted in vehicles being checked for road-worthiness and drivers breath-tested and being asked to produce their licence.

Those suspected of attending the fight night or suspected of having gang associations were asked to pull over to the side of the road so Police could record intelligence information about the occupants.

The IPCA has found that the initial checkpoint was lawful under the Land Transport Act.

The IPCA has also looked into a complaint from a woman who was attending the fight night event and was asked to pull over, with occupants in the vehicle having their photograph taken by Police.

The authority has found the woman was unlawfully detained at the point where she was asked to pull over on the side of the road for intelligence purposes.

It also found that by photographing the woman and her partner, Police were in breach of the Privacy Act.

The woman also claimed that she believed the event attendees were racially targeted.

This is strongly refuted by Police who maintain those attending the event were targeted because it was believed most of those attending were likely gang members or associates.

The IPCA also found no evidence of race being a factor in the planning and execution of this operation.

Superintendent Tony Hill, Northland District Commander, says Police accept the IPCA’s findings, with an internal review of the operation determining that photographing these individuals did not comply with the powers available under the Privacy Act or Land Transport Act.

“We have reviewed this event and have identified a number of learnings.

We have provided additional communication and advice to our staff to ensure they understand their obligations under these Acts when carrying out checkpoint operations.

“I would also like to acknowledge however that the intent of the staff was positive and their aim was to gather intelligence around members of organised crime groups.

“In future operations our staff will have clearer guidelines to ensure that all actions are lawfully executed under the Land Transport Act.”

Police have apologised to the woman involved and the photographs have been destroyed.

Nationally, Police are currently reviewing its “collection of information, its storage and management to ensure it is appropriate”.

There is also a separate review being undertaken in regards to Police policy, practice and procedure that specifically relates to the way Police obtain, use and store photographs of young people and adults.

These reviews will be cognisant of the balance Police maintains between intelligence collection in the interests of crime prevention, investigations, public safety and the implications for privacy.

The IPCA and the Office of the Privacy Commissioner are also reviewing the Police practices of photographing individuals.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Labour Refusing To Lead A Progressive Drugs Policy

Once again, Labour has chosen not to use (a) its parliamentary majority and (b) the huge mandate it was given at the last election in order to (c) bring about progressive social change. Once again, Labour seems to regard its main purpose for being in power as being to keep National and Act out of power. Will Labour for instance, overhaul our out-dated, unsafe, and unjust laws on drugs? No, it will not... More>>

 

Climate Change: Emissions Report Shows Urgent Action Needed

Every part of Government will need to take urgent action to bring down emissions, the Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw said today in response to the recent rise in New Zealand’s greenhouse emissions. The latest annual inventory of New ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: The Duke Of Edinburgh

9 April 2021 Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today expressed New Zealand’s sorrow at the death of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. “Our thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen at this profoundly sad time. On behalf of the New ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Delivers Next Phase Of Climate Action

The Government is delivering on a key election commitment to tackle climate change, by banning new low and medium temperature coal-fired boilers and partnering with the private sector to help it transition away from fossil fuels. This is the first ... More>>

Police: Police Accept Findings Of IPCA Report Into Photographs Taken At Checkpoint

Police accept the findings of a report by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) relating to photographs taken at a checkpoint in Northland. On November 16, 2019, Police set up a checkpoint down the road from a fight night event in Ruakaka ... More>>

ALSO:

Health: Drug-Testing Law To Be Made Permanent

Interim legislation that is already proving to keep people safer from drugs will be made permanent, Health Minister Andrew Little says. More>>

World Travel: New Zealand Temporarily Suspending Travel From India - PM Jacinda Ardern

Travel into New Zealand from India - including for New Zealand citizens and residents - is being temporarily suspended because of high numbers of Covid-19 cases. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 