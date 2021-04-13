Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Middle Renwick Road Cycle Lanes Get Green Light

Tuesday, 13 April 2021, 10:21 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

The project by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and Marlborough District Council to extend on-road cycle lanes along Middle Renwick Road in Blenheim has got the green light following public consultation. The project is designed to increase cycling facilities and improve cycle safety by extending cycle lanes on Middle Renwick Road (State Highway 6) between Murphys Road/Battys Road roundabout and the Westwood Business Park.

Waka Kotahi Director of Regional Relationships Emma Speight says these new cycling lanes will help to encourage more people on to their bikes helping to reduce congestion, provide better urban liveability and reduce land transport greenhouse gas emissions.

“As part of creating a successful multi-modal transport system we are working with our partners to offer a safer, more accessible and attractive network for cycling so that more New Zealanders can choose to get about by bike,” Ms Speight says.

“This is an important part of completing Blenheim’s urban cycle network around the urban areas of Blenheim,” said Councillor Michael Fitzpatrick, who chairs Council’s Bike Walk Advisory Group.

“The new cycle lanes will connect to the existing cycle lanes to the east between Boyce Street and Murphys Road/Battys Road, and the cycle bypass at the Westwood Ave roundabout, filling a gap in the network and improving connectivity for cyclists.”

“Between 2015 and 2019, there were sixteen crashes on this section of road, with six involving cyclists.”

Public consultation was carried out from 16 November to 14 December last year, seeking feedback on the proposed design from local residents, businesses and the wider community. Fifty five submissions were received.

Key changes to the design resulting from public consultation include:

· Adding two additional two-metre wide indented parking bays, outside 157B and 163 Middle Renwick Road (which will require the removal of an additional street tree);

· Widening the two indented parking bays outside 169 and 174 Middle Renwick Road to 2.5 metres to accommodate trucks and larger vehicles; and

· Adding a 1.5-metre-wide cycle path connection on Severne Street, connecting to the shared pathway.

A key objective of the project was to retain as much parking as practical to try to meet the demand of residents and businesses. Parking surveys of the area show low demand for parking on the route. With the additional parking now provided, the provision should comfortably exceed the demand level by over 40%.

The construction will begin in early May 2021, with an estimated completion date of June 2021. Residents and businesses along the route will be updated by letter prior to construction.

“Adding this section of cycle lanes is part of the ‘big picture’ to develop a safe, convenient and connected cycle network around Marlborough. We want to help make cycling a viable and enjoyable way to commute to and from work and school, to get around town, and for leisure,” Council Sustainable Transport Manager Braden Prideaux explains.

“I’d like to thank everyone who submitted. We’re keen to get started and underway with the project, which now includes modifications that we are able to do following the community’s feedback.”

The project costs will be met 85% by Waka Kotahi and 15% by Marlborough District Council.

For further information go to https://www.marlborough.govt.nz/recreation/cycling-and-walking/projects-and-strategies/middle-renwick-road-sh6-cycle-lanes

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Labour Refusing To Lead A Progressive Drugs Policy

Once again, Labour has chosen not to use (a) its parliamentary majority and (b) the huge mandate it was given at the last election in order to (c) bring about progressive social change. Once again, Labour seems to regard its main purpose for being in power as being to keep National and Act out of power. Will Labour for instance, overhaul our out-dated, unsafe, and unjust laws on drugs? No, it will not... More>>

 

Climate Change: Emissions Report Shows Urgent Action Needed

Every part of Government will need to take urgent action to bring down emissions, the Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw said today in response to the recent rise in New Zealand’s greenhouse emissions. The latest annual inventory of New ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: The Duke Of Edinburgh

9 April 2021 Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today expressed New Zealand’s sorrow at the death of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. “Our thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen at this profoundly sad time. On behalf of the New ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Delivers Next Phase Of Climate Action

The Government is delivering on a key election commitment to tackle climate change, by banning new low and medium temperature coal-fired boilers and partnering with the private sector to help it transition away from fossil fuels. This is the first ... More>>

Police: Police Accept Findings Of IPCA Report Into Photographs Taken At Checkpoint

Police accept the findings of a report by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) relating to photographs taken at a checkpoint in Northland. On November 16, 2019, Police set up a checkpoint down the road from a fight night event in Ruakaka ... More>>

ALSO:

Health: Drug-Testing Law To Be Made Permanent

Interim legislation that is already proving to keep people safer from drugs will be made permanent, Health Minister Andrew Little says. More>>

World Travel: New Zealand Temporarily Suspending Travel From India - PM Jacinda Ardern

Travel into New Zealand from India - including for New Zealand citizens and residents - is being temporarily suspended because of high numbers of Covid-19 cases. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 