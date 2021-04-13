Man Arrested For Wellington Restaurant Robbery
Tuesday, 13 April 2021, 11:42 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
This morning Wellington Police arrested a 25-year-old man
in relation to the robbery of the Devonshire Road restaurant
in Miramar on 10 April.
He has been charged with
aggravated robbery and wounding with intent to cause
grievous bodily harm.
He is due to appear in
Wellington District Court Wednesday 14 April.
The
victim has been discharged from hospital and is recovering
at home with
family.
