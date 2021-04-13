Cheques Being Written Out Of The Story

Paying for Council rates and services by cheque is no longer going to be an option from 15 June as banks phase out the payment method.

Kāpiti Coast District Council General Manager Corporate Services Mark de Haast says from then payments can be accepted by direct debit, eftpos, cash, telephone or online banking. Payments can also be made by credit card through Council’s website.

“Cheques are being discontinued as a method of payment by banks in New Zealand, including by Council’s banker Westpac, which means we are no longer able to take cheques either,” Mr de Haast says.

Westpac will no longer accept cheques from 25 June. Council’s 15 June cut-off date will allow time to make sure all cheques received are processed ahead of that deadline.

Mr de Haast says while most people have moved away from writing cheques, Council does continue to receive them and acknowledges the change may be difficult for some ratepayers and customers.

“In the last financial year we received around 2000 payments by cheque, and in 2021 so far we’ve had over 300.

“We’re writing to those who have paid by cheque this year to let them know of the change and what their options are now. If you know someone who still pays by cheque, please check-in with them to make sure they know things are changing.”

There are still many ways to pay for Council services:

· You can arrange to pay your property and water rates by direct debit.

· You can set up an automatic payment or payment via internet or telephone banking at the frequency or one-off payment that suits you.

· You can pay by credit card through our website.

· You can pay in person with cash or EFTPOS at our service centres, or your local PostShop (water and property rates) or Westpac Bank branch (property rates only).

Visit kapiticoast.govt.nz/online-payments for more information on payment options. For further assistance or support you can contact Senior Net by visiting seniornet.nz or phoning (04) 528 0742, or call our customer engagement team on 0800 0800 486 486.

ENDS

Arts projects to add vibrancy to Kāpiti

Kāpiti Coast’s creativity has been given a boost following the awarding of the latest round of funding in the Creative Communities Scheme.

The Council’s Creative Communities Grants allocation committee were very pleased to last week award grants to 16 applicants for a wide range of arts projects.

Council received 20 applications for funding from the Creative Communities Scheme pool of around $33,000.

A range of applications included established and well-loved staples such as Jazz in the Gardens concert and Kāpiti Youth Orchestra’s annual showcase concert of young orchestra players, and new theatre works that interact in intriguing ways with the audience, such as Handstand Collective’s Silent Spring, honouring the pioneer ecologist and environmentalist Rachel Carson, and Werewolf by Lakos Productions.

Chair of Creative Communities Grants Allocation Subcommittee, councillor Jackie Elliott, says the Committee was particularly pleased to support several new Toi Māori initiatives, including a taonga puoro making workshop by Toi Tangata Gallery, and Rongoā Māori making and storytelling by Te Waka Rakau.

“We’ve got a wonderful mix of creative projects supported with these grants and all of them will add to the vibrancy of our district,” Ms Elliott says.

“It’s lovely to see the well-established alongside the up and coming represented.”

Ms Elliott says one of the Committee’s priorities was to support artists affected by COVID-19 and this was a feature of many applications.

“It’s great to be able to support our creative community during what has been a very difficult time for that sector. We all need creative outlets or ways to process what is going on around us.”

The Creative Communities Scheme is funded by Creative New Zealand and Council to support and increase participation in local arts and culture at a grassroots level. Funds are distributed locally twice a year.

Visit kapiticoast.govt.nz/creativecommunities to see the full list of grant recipients and find more information about the Scheme.

