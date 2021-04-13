Waipareira Acknowledges Two Kaimahi For Outstanding Service To Whānau

Waipareira CE John Tamihere has this morning recognised two kaimahi who have continually gone above and beyond their mahi to support whānau “the Waipareira way.”

Kaimahi Rima Dean received the Whānau Ora Award, and long-standing educationalist Jo Nicholson the Kokiritia Award.

Rima – of Cook Island and Māori descent – has worked his way to senior Administrator across the Waipareira and Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency organisations. It is his respect and humility that has constantly shone through and makes him a worthy award winner.

“There is no job which is too big or small for Rima,” Tamihere said. “That could be from managing a million dollar conference to cooking fry bread at the marae.”

Jo Nicholson is the first recipient of the Kokiritia Award.

Jo joined the whānau after Waipareira bought the Learning Post Private Training Organisation. She quickly established in-house training programmes and developed the Whānau Ora Diploma Programme. She was also instrumental in establishing Social Value Aotearoa and its inclusion in Social Value International that benchmarks international best practice.

“Above all matters, Jo has made a commitment to our Māori community which has been extraordinary given that she is of European origins,” Tamihere said.

“Rima and Jo are outstanding people, outstanding kaimahi and outstanding ambassadors for Waipareira and it is my pleasure to present them with their awards today.”

