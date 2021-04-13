Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Independent Process Review Of Te Uruhi Underway

Tuesday, 13 April 2021, 3:44 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

The Kāpiti Coast District Council has engaged consultants Martin Jenkins to undertake an independent process review of Te Uruhi – the Kāpiti Gateway Project. The review follows concerns raised by the community and elected members about how some project decisions were made and how they were communicated.

Chief Executive Wayne Maxwell says engaging independent consultants to take a look at the Council’s project management processes is a natural step in the project’s life-cycle and is a practice we follow across our work, where appropriate.

“We accept that there has been some criticism of how some project decisions were made, and communicated, in a COVID-19 environment in order for us to meet the application requirements for government funding.

“We are continually looking to improve our processes and practices. The findings from this review will help inform future projects of a similar nature.”

The terms of reference for the review include an examination of the appropriateness of project phasing and timeframes, and whether the Council followed good practice in terms of what was communicated and when. The reviewers will also take a look at the impact of external circumstances on the project and how this may have affected Council processes or engagement.

Mr Maxwell said the review will involve a select number of interviews with key stakeholders, community representatives and Council staff who have been involved with the project over the last two years.

“This review is not about the reasons for and against the project; it is about the process that was undertaken.

“We have every confidence that Martin Jenkins will provide us with some valuable insights and look forward to receiving their initial findings in June.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Labour Refusing To Lead A Progressive Drugs Policy

Once again, Labour has chosen not to use (a) its parliamentary majority and (b) the huge mandate it was given at the last election in order to (c) bring about progressive social change. Once again, Labour seems to regard its main purpose for being in power as being to keep National and Act out of power. Will Labour for instance, overhaul our out-dated, unsafe, and unjust laws on drugs? No, it will not... More>>

 

Climate Change: Emissions Report Shows Urgent Action Needed

Every part of Government will need to take urgent action to bring down emissions, the Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw said today in response to the recent rise in New Zealand’s greenhouse emissions. The latest annual inventory of New ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: The Duke Of Edinburgh

9 April 2021 Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today expressed New Zealand’s sorrow at the death of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. “Our thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen at this profoundly sad time. On behalf of the New ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Delivers Next Phase Of Climate Action

The Government is delivering on a key election commitment to tackle climate change, by banning new low and medium temperature coal-fired boilers and partnering with the private sector to help it transition away from fossil fuels. This is the first ... More>>

Police: Police Accept Findings Of IPCA Report Into Photographs Taken At Checkpoint

Police accept the findings of a report by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) relating to photographs taken at a checkpoint in Northland. On November 16, 2019, Police set up a checkpoint down the road from a fight night event in Ruakaka ... More>>

ALSO:

Health: Drug-Testing Law To Be Made Permanent

Interim legislation that is already proving to keep people safer from drugs will be made permanent, Health Minister Andrew Little says. More>>

World Travel: New Zealand Temporarily Suspending Travel From India - PM Jacinda Ardern

Travel into New Zealand from India - including for New Zealand citizens and residents - is being temporarily suspended because of high numbers of Covid-19 cases. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 