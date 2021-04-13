Update: Milton Highway Crash - Southern
Tuesday, 13 April 2021, 3:49 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
While diversions are in place following a serious crash
on Milton Highway this afternoon, those diversions are not
suitable for heavy traffic.
Police are therefore
requesting that heavy traffic delay travel where
possible.
An update will be issued when the road
reopens.
