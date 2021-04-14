Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Nelson's Te Ramaroa Light Festival 9-13 July

Wednesday, 14 April 2021, 10:28 am
Press Release: Te Ramaroa

Nelson’s favourite winter festival is back on 9-13 July 2021, this time with walking lampshades and green spaghetti…

Te Ramaroa (formerly Light Nelson) is back with a new name, new footprint and new ways to brighten up the darkest winter nights.

The name Te Ramaroa reflects the concept of a beacon that honours the past, celebrates the present, and holds a light to a bright and positive future.

In 2021 Te Ramaroa will expand over a wider footprint with a trail of carefully selected installations placed around NMIT, Nelson CBD, Cathedral Hill and various laneways, as well as a major work in Queens Gardens. The Te Ramaroa team is excited about this fresh direction for the light festival, with the new name and extended precincts creating more opportunities for transforming our city.

Te Ramaroa 2021 will feature more than 30 installations as well as designated precincts for food and live music. There will also be roving entertainment, including some new (lampshade-y) characters created especially for the event.

One of the highlight works for Te Ramaroa 2021 is the playful and interactive UV Spaghetti, by Angus Muir Design. Constructed from three kilometres of UV reactive rope, UV Spaghetti looks like hundreds of luminous green ‘spaghetti’ strands, encouraging people to literally walk into the light.

Chairman of the trust Bronwyn Monopoli said, ‘We’re very excited to be working towards Te Ramaroa 2021. We have a great line-up of local and national artists creating some astonishing installations that will transform our city into a winter wonderland of colour and light.’

Nelson Mayor Rachel Reese said, ‘Te Ramaroa is a fantastic event for Nelson, showcasing the amazing creative talent we have in our community. It’s a wonderful attraction for both locals and visitors alike and I’m pleased to see it has returned, bigger and better than ever, after its COVID-19 postponement last year. There’s something about the glow of the light installations that lends a magical air to the city centre, and it’s well worth rugging up and taking in the festival on one of our beautiful, crisp winter evenings.’

Leighton Evans, Chief Executive of Rātā Foundation, is enthusiastic about supporting this event through its funding. ‘Te Ramaroa provides an awesome opportunity for a greater sense of connection and participation for the Nelson community, as people come together to experience the wonders of the light show. As an event it resonates with Rātā’s funding priorities – particularly for people to feel connected to, supported by and involved in their community.’

Te Ramaroa is one of the highlights of Nelson’s events calendar. Since the event’s inception in 2013, the event has seen phenomenal growth in attendance and participation, with more than 40,000 people attending in 2018. At its core, Te Ramaroa is a community event, with the majority of installations and performances being created and generated by people from the local region. The programme is then augmented with a selection of works from artists around the country.

To find out more about Te Ramaroa 2021, visit www.teramaroa.nz where you can join the mailing list for regular updates, or check Te Ramaroa on Facebook and Instagram.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Te Ramaroa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Labour Refusing To Lead A Progressive Drugs Policy

Once again, Labour has chosen not to use (a) its parliamentary majority and (b) the huge mandate it was given at the last election in order to (c) bring about progressive social change. Once again, Labour seems to regard its main purpose for being in power as being to keep National and Act out of power. Will Labour for instance, overhaul our out-dated, unsafe, and unjust laws on drugs? No, it will not... More>>

 

Agriculture: Government To Phase Out Live Exports By Sea

The Government has announced that the export of livestock by sea will cease following a transition period of up to two years, said Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor. “At the heart of our decision is upholding New Zealand’s reputation for high ... More>>

ALSO:

Norman Gemmell: New Zealand’s New Housing Policy Is Really Just A New Tax Package — And It’s A Shambles

Norman Gemmell , Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington Economists like to talk about “optimal policy instruments” — essentially, policies that achieve their objectives more effectively or efficiently than the alternatives, and ... More>>

Climate Change: Emissions Report Shows Urgent Action Needed

Every part of Government will need to take urgent action to bring down emissions, the Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw said today in response to the recent rise in New Zealand’s greenhouse emissions. The latest annual inventory of New ... More>>

ALSO:


Claire Breen: ACC’s Policy Of Not Covering Birth Injuries Is One More Sign The System Is Overdue For Reform

Claire Breen , University of Waikato Recent media coverage of women not being able to get treatment for birth injuries highlights yet another example of gender bias in healthcare in New Zealand. More>>

Police: Police Accept Findings Of IPCA Report Into Photographs Taken At Checkpoint

Police accept the findings of a report by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) relating to photographs taken at a checkpoint in Northland. On November 16, 2019, Police set up a checkpoint down the road from a fight night event in Ruakaka ... More>>

ALSO:

Health: Drug-Testing Law To Be Made Permanent

Interim legislation that is already proving to keep people safer from drugs will be made permanent, Health Minister Andrew Little says. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 