Anzac Day Options Aplenty In Porirua

Porirua residents are spoiled for choice when it comes to attending an Anzac Day service.

Since 1916, services have been held around the country to mark the landing of Australian and New Zealand soldiers at Gallipoli in Turkey on 25 April 1915, acknowledging the sacrifices and hardships made there and in subsequent conflicts around the world in the name of freedom.

In Porirua this year there will be dawn services from 6am at the Porirua RSA in McKillop St and the north end of Titahi Bay Beach, the latter hosted by Titahi Bay RSA near the old gun emplacement on the access road to the beach.

In the city centre, the civic service begins at 9am (live streamed on Facebook from 8.45am) and concludes at 10am. This is available for anyone in the city to attend, with morning tea in Te Rauparaha Arena afterwards.

Other services in the city, where the community is welcome to join in commemorations, are:

- St Alban’s Church, Pāuatahanui, 10.15am;

- Takapūwāhia Marae, 10.30am;

- Pukerua Bay Community Hall, 11am, followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at Whenua Tapu Cemetery at noon.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker says it is important to recognise that the experiences of New Zealand soldiers overseas have shaped this country, and we cherish the values of bravery and service.

"I always look forward to our civic centre ceremony - it’s a chance to invite dignitaries and residents to come together to commemorate this important day for New Zealand and even talk about what it means to be a New Zealander," she says.

"What I particularly enjoy is seeing the number of young faces that attend. This is very noticeable, as more and more young people understand the significance of Anzac Day and pay tribute, picking up the baton from their elders and having a growing understanding and pride in our nationhood."

Please keep an eye on the Council Facebook page on the morning of the 25th to follow our civic service live.

