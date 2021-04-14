UFBA National Waterway Competition – Wainuiomata, Wellington.16-17 April 2021

Each year 20,000 fires threaten precious homes, businesses, our natural environment and lives across New Zealand. All require one thing – lots of water and brave people to put it there!

Come and watch this national competitive skills event where firefighters practice getting that H2O where it needs to go! Meet some of the 11,500 volunteers who dedicate their lives to protecting their communities 24/7.

Firefighting relies on timing, technical expertise, and teamwork to save lives and property; the branch on the hose, hose to the pump, the standpipe to the hydrant, and each person playing their part.

Spectators are welcome and this is a great opportunity to discover some of the technical complexities of modern firefighting or inspire young people to consider their future as a career or volunteer first responder.

UFBA National Waterway, Friday 16 - Saturday 17 April 2021, Wainuiomata, Frederick Wise Park

(10am-4pm)

Event begins with an address by Fire and Emergency NZ CE Rhys Jones and UFBA President Jason Prendergast. Friday 16 April, 8am.

Saturday 17 April ‘Meet the Emergency Services‘.

This is an exciting new extension of this event in collaboration with our emergency services partners at NZ Police and Wellington Free Ambulance. Throughout the day enjoy a unique opportunity to meet all three emergency first responders along with local food stalls.

© Scoop Media

