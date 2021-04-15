Arrests Made In Favona Homicide Investigation

Police have today charged three people with the murder of Auckland woman Meliame Fisi’ihoi.

Police have worked tirelessly since Mrs Fisi’ihoi was killed in her Favona home on 15 January 2020 to identify those allegedly involved and hold them to account.

Three men aged 19, 22 and 28 have been jointly charged with murder and are expected to appear in the Manukau District Court today.

Police’s commitment to this investigation has never wavered and we were always confident that arrests would ultimately be made, however some investigations are more complex and challenging than others and can take a significant amount of time and effort to resolve.

Today’s arrests are a credit to the hard work and dedication shown by the Operation Truro investigation team.

We hope the arrests today provides Mrs Fisi’ihoi’s family with some degree of comfort following what has been an extremely difficult time for them.

We want to thank the Favona community for their cooperation during this investigation and hope they are also comforted by these developments.

We are unable to comment further as this matter is now before the courts.

