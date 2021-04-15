Arrest For Firearms Offence

Police arrested a man after receiving information that he had been in Auckland in possession of a military style semi-automatic firearm. The Independent Police Conduct Authority investigated the circumstances of the arrest after the man claimed Police arrested him because he had warned Police about the risk posed by the man responsible for the March 2019 terror attack in Christchurch and following the attack he made public statements criticising Police for failing to act on that information.

The Authority found that the man’s arrest and detention were lawful and unrelated to his public criticism of Police.

The Authority also found that the Police decision to decline the man’s request for diversion complied with Policy.

The Authority Chair Judge Colin Doherty said: “The Authority is satisfied Police did not act in response to public statements criticising Police.”

