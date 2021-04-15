Arrest For Firearms Offence
Thursday, 15 April 2021, 9:55 am
Press Release: Independent Police Conduct Authority
Police arrested a man after receiving information that he
had been in Auckland in possession of a military style
semi-automatic firearm. The Independent Police Conduct
Authority investigated the circumstances of the arrest after
the man claimed Police arrested him because he had warned
Police about the risk posed by the man responsible for the
March 2019 terror attack in Christchurch and following the
attack he made public statements criticising Police for
failing to act on that information.
The Authority
found that the man’s arrest and detention were lawful and
unrelated to his public criticism of Police.
The
Authority also found that the Police decision to decline the
man’s request for diversion complied with
Policy.
The Authority Chair Judge Colin Doherty said:
“The Authority is satisfied Police did not act in
response to public statements criticising
Police.”
