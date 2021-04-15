Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Continue To Investigate Firearms Incident In Auckland CBD

Thursday, 15 April 2021, 1:21 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Graham Shand, Auckland City Police:

Police are continuing to make a number of enquiries following an incident where a firearm was discharged at an address on Viaduct Harbour Avenue, Auckland Central, this morning.

No injuries were reported following the incident shortly after 9am.

One person located at the scene is currently assisting us with our enquiries and a scene examination is underway.

As part of our enquiries, Police have also been in attendance at a property in Orakei, and the Police Eagle helicopter has been assisting ground staff there.

Two people at that address are also assisting Police with our enquiries.

Police are working hard to establish what exactly has taken place.

A further update will be provided when one becomes available.

