Fale Malae Proposed For Wellington's Waterfront Would Be A Place For The Pacific, Says Mayor Foster

The Fale Malae proposed for Frank Kitts Park will focus on Wellington’s status as a South Pacific Capital City and host of regional dialogue and decisionmaking, says Mayor Andy Foster.

Today’s Wellington City Council Strategy and Policy Committee meeting was briefed by the Fale Malae Trust on its plans for Frank Kitts Park on the waterfront - a location it believes is ideally suited because of its proximity to the harbour and the waters of the South Pacific Ocean and Tasman Sea.

“The Fale Malae proposal would be a stunning addition to the city’s vision for a multicultural precinct on our beautiful waterfront. Already the Trust has completed a significant amount of work towards funding and design which has already generated wide community support,” says Mayor Foster.

“Next steps include completion of a Council report that will look at planning and seismic issues before reporting back to the Council on the proposal.

“Wellington’s Fale Malae is an idea for all of New Zealand and will create a place of pride and belonging and recognise the strong connection to our Pasifika community. It would perfectly host Pacific region dialogue and the Capital City’s special relationship with Pasifika countries,” said Mayor Foster.

