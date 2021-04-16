Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hamilton City Council Agrees To Consider Maaori Wards

Friday, 16 April 2021, 5:03 am
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamilton City Council has agreed to consider Maaori wards in time for the next election.

The wider community will have three weeks to provide feedback on Maaori wards as well as on other ways of achieving Maaori representation on Council.

Today’s (15 April 2021) decision revokes a Council vote on 1 April which resolved to support ways of strengthening Maaori representation, including the consideration of wards. That vote sought to bolster the role of Maangai Maaori representatives, but meant Maaori wards would not be in place for the next election.

Today’s decision overturns that and instead will see Council begin a community engagement programme on Friday (16 April), running until 10 May. Community views will be provided to Councillors before a final decision is made on 19 May.

If Maaori wards are confirmed, there is likely to be two Maaori wards in place for the city in time for the 2022 elections. The number of wards is based on population, outlined in the Local Electoral Act 2001. Only voters enrolled on the Maaori electoral roll could vote for Maaori ward candidates.

Mayor Paula Southgate acknowledged the Maaori wards issue had been “fraught” because people held deeply, passionate views. But she believed Council had today landed on the right result.

“I am very pleased at the decision today and very grateful for the respectful way in which that position was reached. I want to thank everyone who came and presented to Council.

“I and some of my colleagues were deeply uncomfortable introducing Maaori wards without wider discussion with our community. I’ve not changed my view on that. Today Council has given more certainty in terms of when a final decision will be made, but we are still giving all people an opportunity to comment and that’s important. It is now up to people who take that opportunity.”

“Over the next few weeks, we’ll need to have some courageous conversations as a city. We should not shy away from that. We are providing people with a way to respectfully share their views, and I hope all people do that with open hearts and open minds.”

Community feedback on establishing Maaori wards and other means of representing Maaori on Council is open from 12pm on Friday 16 April until Monday 10 May. To share your voice, go to hamilton.govt.nz/haveyoursay or email haveyoursay@hcc.govt.nz. Hardcopy feedback forms will be available from the Council building at 260 Anglesea Street, or any Hamilton City Libraries branch, from Monday 18 April.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Erebus Memorial In Parnell

Social media can be a wonderful tool for bringing people together in a common cause. It can also be a seedbed and spreader of mis-information on a community-wide scale. To which category do the protests against the siting of an Erebus memorial (to the 257 New Zealanders who died in that tragedy) in a secluded corner of a Parnell park happen to belong? IMO, it is clearly the latter, and the reasons for thinking so are explained below... More>>

 

Agriculture: Government To Phase Out Live Exports By Sea

The Government has announced that the export of livestock by sea will cease following a transition period of up to two years, said Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor. “At the heart of our decision is upholding New Zealand’s reputation for high ... More>>

ALSO:

Norman Gemmell: New Zealand’s New Housing Policy Is Really Just A New Tax Package — And It’s A Shambles

Norman Gemmell , Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington Economists like to talk about “optimal policy instruments” — essentially, policies that achieve their objectives more effectively or efficiently than the alternatives, and ... More>>

Climate Change: Emissions Report Shows Urgent Action Needed

Every part of Government will need to take urgent action to bring down emissions, the Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw said today in response to the recent rise in New Zealand’s greenhouse emissions. The latest annual inventory of New ... More>>

ALSO:


Claire Breen: ACC’s Policy Of Not Covering Birth Injuries Is One More Sign The System Is Overdue For Reform

Claire Breen , University of Waikato Recent media coverage of women not being able to get treatment for birth injuries highlights yet another example of gender bias in healthcare in New Zealand. More>>

Police: Police Accept Findings Of IPCA Report Into Photographs Taken At Checkpoint

Police accept the findings of a report by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) relating to photographs taken at a checkpoint in Northland. On November 16, 2019, Police set up a checkpoint down the road from a fight night event in Ruakaka ... More>>

ALSO:

Health: Drug-Testing Law To Be Made Permanent

Interim legislation that is already proving to keep people safer from drugs will be made permanent, Health Minister Andrew Little says. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 