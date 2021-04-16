Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Digital Competency In Health Workforce Well Below What Is Needed

Friday, 16 April 2021, 5:58 am
Press Release: Make Lemonade

Tāmaki Makaurau - The overall level of digital competency in Aotearoa’s health workforce is well below what is needed to utilise digital health technology, a brand new New Zealand Health IT (NZHIT) report says.

It is also crucial that effective leadership, targeted funding and change management is prioritised to increase our health workforce's digital literacy skills.

The NZHIT report says healthcare has yet to undergo the consumer driven digital revolution that has taken place in many other industries, for example retail, travel, and banking.

“Increasingly, our healthcare providers will be constrained by an ageing workforce and their ability to attract staff, because they are unable to offer a digital environment that is becoming the international norm.

“There are currently no national programmes to enhance the digital literacy of our health workforce and limited pathways to incentivise clinicians to move into digital career paths.

“In addition, there are limited formal processes to reward participation for on-the-job upskilling. Often clinicians are involved in digital transformation projects in addition to their full-time role as a healthcare provider.

“As a result, many senior managers have little understanding of the potential and the increasingly important role of digital technology in healthcare. New digital approaches to clinical decision support are not being prioritised because their potential is poorly understood.”

In New Zealand, digital health is frequently only provided as an elective course in education or professional training or taught as a standalone subject in many of our educational institutions rather than being integrated across health subjects.

Although some DHBs have appointed clinical chief information officers (CCIOs), the role remains poorly defined and is not universally accepted. Meanwhile, in NHS England, the role of CCIO is standard.

The report says digital literacy in the health workforce is the cornerstone of the integration of new and innovative technologies in the health and disability sector.

The OECD says successful digital transformation in the health sector is not a simple matter of technical change but requires a complex adaptive change in people’s attitudes and skills as well as in the organisation of work and the related legal and financial frameworks.

“It is crucial that the health workforce is able to be confident and competent in their digital skills, thus providing the best care to consumers, improving daily workflows, and giving the workforce the opportunity to participate in ongoing professional development to acquire this skillset, to stay relevant and expand their own career pathways in the future.”

The report recommends all New Zealanders should be provided with easy access to information relating to their specific health status.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Make Lemonade on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Erebus Memorial In Parnell

Social media can be a wonderful tool for bringing people together in a common cause. It can also be a seedbed and spreader of mis-information on a community-wide scale. To which category do the protests against the siting of an Erebus memorial (to the 257 New Zealanders who died in that tragedy) in a secluded corner of a Parnell park happen to belong? IMO, it is clearly the latter, and the reasons for thinking so are explained below... More>>

 

Agriculture: Government To Phase Out Live Exports By Sea

The Government has announced that the export of livestock by sea will cease following a transition period of up to two years, said Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor. “At the heart of our decision is upholding New Zealand’s reputation for high ... More>>

ALSO:

Norman Gemmell: New Zealand’s New Housing Policy Is Really Just A New Tax Package — And It’s A Shambles

Norman Gemmell , Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington Economists like to talk about “optimal policy instruments” — essentially, policies that achieve their objectives more effectively or efficiently than the alternatives, and ... More>>

Climate Change: Emissions Report Shows Urgent Action Needed

Every part of Government will need to take urgent action to bring down emissions, the Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw said today in response to the recent rise in New Zealand’s greenhouse emissions. The latest annual inventory of New ... More>>

ALSO:


Claire Breen: ACC’s Policy Of Not Covering Birth Injuries Is One More Sign The System Is Overdue For Reform

Claire Breen , University of Waikato Recent media coverage of women not being able to get treatment for birth injuries highlights yet another example of gender bias in healthcare in New Zealand. More>>

Police: Police Accept Findings Of IPCA Report Into Photographs Taken At Checkpoint

Police accept the findings of a report by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) relating to photographs taken at a checkpoint in Northland. On November 16, 2019, Police set up a checkpoint down the road from a fight night event in Ruakaka ... More>>

ALSO:

Health: Drug-Testing Law To Be Made Permanent

Interim legislation that is already proving to keep people safer from drugs will be made permanent, Health Minister Andrew Little says. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 