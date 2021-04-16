New And Improved Mount Roskill Police Base To Open For Business

Police in Mount Roskill are welcoming a new, more modern station which is set to open officially next week.

From April 20, the Mount Roskill Police Base will be permanently relocating to a more fit-for-purpose site at 150 Stoddard Road.

The new base is just 3km away from the existing station on Dominion Road, and is located right in the heart of the Mount Roskill community.

With the addition of a front counter, the new station will mean better access for the public.

The front counter will be attended between 8am and 4pm on weekdays, allowing members of the community to report crime or speak directly to a Police staff member if they have any concerns for their safety or need Police support.

The base will be officially opening on April 20th with an opening ceremony led by Police Commissioner Andrew Coster.

"The new state of the art station highlights Police’s commitment to ensuring staff throughout Tāmaki Makaurau and wider are able to carry out their duties in more fit-for-purpose workplaces," Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says.

The move comes as Police continues to modernise its property portfolio.

Area Commander for Auckland City West, Inspector Grant Teztlaff, says the station will be home to existing Mount Roskill community policing staff and will also act as a hub for other Police staff and support services in the wider Auckland City District.

“Close to 100 staff, including Community Policing teams, district road policing staff, members of the Commercial Vehicle Safety Team and CIB detectives, will be based at the station,” he says.

“The new station will mean more room for staff and an improved service for members of the Mount Roskill community with a front counter staff member ready to help if they need it.”

