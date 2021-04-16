House Fire - Main Road, Tawa - Wellington
Friday, 16 April 2021, 12:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are currently responding to a house
fire on Main Road in Tawa, Wellington.
The road is
closed between Linden Avenue and McLellan
Street.
Dviersions are in place but motorists are
asked to avoid the
area.
