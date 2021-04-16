Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Review Of Health Response To Lead Contamination Put Community First

Friday, 16 April 2021, 12:58 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

A review into the health system response to lead contamination in Waikouaiti’s drinking water supply has found that the sector focused on reducing the risk to the community’s health first.

“I commissioned Dr Heather Uwins-England and Dr Jill McKenzie to conduct a rapid review into the health sector response to elevated lead levels in the Waikouaiti drinking-water supply,” Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said.

“They have provided an independent lens over the health response, engaging with the various local and central government health agencies involved to examine the processes taken to reduce risk to health and wellbeing.
“The overall finding of the report was that the public health risk assessment and response was timely and appropriate, particularly around informing the community and undertaking lead screening.
“I am satisfied the timing of the advice to the community to stop drinking the water was appropriate. The public meetings to keep the community informed were well received and their rapid standing up of testing centres particularly helped determine the overall residents’ exposure to lead.

“Less than 40 people were found to have lead exposure above notifiable levels and on further assessment, many were found to be higher than normal due to other environmental factors,” said Dr Bloomfield.

The review also considered if any amendments were required to health legislation, compliance and operational processes to improve public safety and reduce risk to health and wellbeing.

“The report has provided a number of recommendations which I support. I will be writing to registered drinking water suppliers and laboratories to remind them of the requirements on them and my expectations,” said Dr Bloomfield.

The recommendations include the following:
· Improvements to the reporting of maximum acceptable value (MAV) exceedances by laboratories and drinking water suppliers
· Advising suppliers to review their internal processes to ensure all sampling results are reviewed, and any adverse findings reported and acted upon immediately
· Setting the expectation that suppliers take the necessary remedial action when an exceedance occurs
· A safe drinking water plan and risk management plan is as important as compliance
· A review of the process for Public Health Units to access expert advice
· Review current plumbing standards with regards to allowable lead levels in imported tapware and fittings
· Improvements to plumbosolvency to reduce exposure of other sources of lead in households or the environment.
The report also includes recommendations for Taumata Arowai, the agency that will regulate drinking water nationally from 1 July 2021. Taumata Arowai will be best positioned to take account of these recommendations once the Water Services Bill is enacted.
The source of the contamination has not been identified and it is not clear when these spikes in lead concentration started. This is currently under investigation by Dunedin City Council.
A copy of the full report is available here https://www.health.govt.nz/publication/review-health-response-waikouaiti-water-supply-lead-contamination

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Erebus Memorial In Parnell

Social media can be a wonderful tool for bringing people together in a common cause. It can also be a seedbed and spreader of mis-information on a community-wide scale. To which category do the protests against the siting of an Erebus memorial (to the 257 New Zealanders who died in that tragedy) in a secluded corner of a Parnell park happen to belong? IMO, it is clearly the latter, and the reasons for thinking so are explained below... More>>

 

National: Proposed Hate Speech Laws A Step Too Far

Reports of the Government’s proposed new hate speech laws go a step too far and risk sacrificing the freedoms New Zealanders enjoy, National’s Justice spokesperson Simon Bridges says. “The reforms are supposedly including protections to every ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: Government To Phase Out Live Exports By Sea

The Government has announced that the export of livestock by sea will cease following a transition period of up to two years, said Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor. “At the heart of our decision is upholding New Zealand’s reputation for high ... More>>

ALSO:

Norman Gemmell: New Zealand’s New Housing Policy Is Really Just A New Tax Package — And It’s A Shambles

Norman Gemmell , Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington Economists like to talk about “optimal policy instruments” — essentially, policies that achieve their objectives more effectively or efficiently than the alternatives, and ... More>>

Claire Breen: ACC’s Policy Of Not Covering Birth Injuries Is One More Sign The System Is Overdue For Reform

Claire Breen , University of Waikato Recent media coverage of women not being able to get treatment for birth injuries highlights yet another example of gender bias in healthcare in New Zealand. More>>

Police: Police Accept Findings Of IPCA Report Into Photographs Taken At Checkpoint

Police accept the findings of a report by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) relating to photographs taken at a checkpoint in Northland. On November 16, 2019, Police set up a checkpoint down the road from a fight night event in Ruakaka ... More>>

ALSO:

Health: Drug-Testing Law To Be Made Permanent

Interim legislation that is already proving to keep people safer from drugs will be made permanent, Health Minister Andrew Little says. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 