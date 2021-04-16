Free Entry To Exhibition For Children At Russell Museum

Children will have free admission to a new exhibition launched recently at Russell Museum – Te Whare Taonga o Kororāreka, telling the story of the rich history of Mangahāwea Bay.

Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga is subsidising the cost of children to visit the museum and see the exhibition as part of New Zealand Archaeology Week (April 24-May 2). The free offer is available now and coincides with the school holidays.

The exhibition was developed by Te Arakite Trust and Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Northland staff and spans centuries of history relating to Moturua Island – from the earliest Polynesian explorers and settlers at Mangahāwea Bay through to the archaeology of the area, and the fascinating history of Māori and their deep connection to this place.

The display is part of a larger project led by Te Arakite Trust, which has included three archaeological excavations and an international wānanga on Polynesian navigation.

“The exhibition includes artwork that was developed by Heritage New Zealand and adapted by Russell Museum – as well as relics from pre-human settlement times through to taonga associated with the early Polynesian explorers. It also includes a range of other artefacts from early contact with Europeans and the tumultuous years of the 1800s,” says Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Northland Manager, Bill Edwards.

“This exhibition is like a snapshot illustrating every phase of human settlement in Aotearoa-New Zealand. It’s that sense of continuity over centuries that make this place – and this exhibition – so remarkable.

“We feel that it’s important that tamariki in particular are able to see it – and that’s why Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga will be covering the cost of children visiting the museum through to May 2 – the last official day of New Zealand Archaeology Week.”

The Mangahāwea Bay project has been supported by Ngāti Kuta and Patu Keha, Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, the Department of Conservation, the University of Otago and the University of Auckland.

Russell Museum – Te Whare Taonga o Kororāreka is open 7 days a week, for other details visit https://www.facebook.com/RussellMuseum

