Demolition Of Cadbury Buildings Begins To Make Way For New Dunedin Hospital



Demolition of the Cadbury site in Dunedin has begun to make space for the new billion-dollar Dunedin hospital. This is a key project milestone as one iconic Otago landmark makes way for what will become another. It follows on from the demolition of the Distribution Centre in mid-2020.

The New Dunedin Hospital will transform how healthcare is delivered across the region, improving health outcomes for New Zealanders for decades to come. It will have improved clinical capacity, more integrated services and flexibility for the future. There will be a strong patient and whânau focus, and an improved patient experience.

Mike Barns is the Programme Director within the Health Infrastructure Unit at the Ministry of Health which is overseeing the project. He is excited to be a part of such a historic event, ‘As the largest ever hospital build in New Zealand, the New Dunedin Hospital will showcase world class facilities, making more use of digital technology and supporting new models of care.’

Demolition plans

Demolition of this site will be completed in stages. Preliminary work started in two separate areas on 29 March. Demolition of Cadbury Crumb plant and demolition of the Raw Materials building have started. This is scheduled to take 4-6 weeks. The latter allows access to the centre of the site for setting up a level platform for a large crane to undertake cut and crane demolition of the main chocolate making building.

Once the crane has completed the above cut and crane demolition, the Silos will be removed followed by the demolition of the remainder of the buildings. Demolition efforts include carefully removing and retaining material considered of historic significance for future use, including retaining the historic Dairy Building at the south-east corner of the site.

The total demolition process following preliminary works is expected to be completed within 12 months.

What this means

Traffic

Minimal traffic disruption is expected as vehicle and cyclist lanes will remain open. However, footpaths along the site on Cumberland and Castle Streets will remain closed for the duration of demolition (to December 2021), and barriers have been erected to keep the public safe.

Noise

The hours of operation are between 7.30am and 6.00pm and, for the time being, noise and vibration levels will be minimal. As demolition progresses, there will be some increase in noise levels, but they will remain within the conditions set by the Council in granting the consent.

Businesses in the neighbourhood will continue to receive face-to-face updates from the project team. Monthly public updates will also be published with any significant changes highlighted.

More information can be found on www.newdunedinhospital.nz

