Multiple Worksites Active Overnight On SH1 Between Auckland And Whangarei

Friday, 16 April 2021, 4:47 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises road users to allow extra time for their journeys and expect delays travelling overnight on SH1 between Whangarei and Auckland this Sunday 18th April.

Multiple worksites will be active with temporary speed restrictions and both manual and signalised stop/go operations in place between 7pm Sunday 18th April and 5am Monday 19th April.

Active worksites overnight Sunday 18 April

  • SH1 – Loop Rd improvements

Night works are planned for Sunday 18 April to remove temporary roadside barriers on the northern side of the roundabout, to allow crews to construct a traffic island.

Manual stop/go traffic control and a temporary speed limit of 30km/hr will be in place.

Due to the location of the temporary barriers, manual traffic control will include SH1 and SH15 traffic.

Works will get underway at 7pm Sunday and are expected to be completed by 1am Monday.

Once the traffic islands are constructed, vehicles will be directed through a new road layout, separating northbound and southbound lanes.

  • SH1 – Dome Valley safety improvements

Work is expected to begin at 7pm Sunday and be completed by 5am Monday.

Travel through this area will be particularly slow, with four locations operating manual stop/go traffic control. A temporary speed limit of 30km/hr will be in place through these areas.

Works include barrier and sign installation, line marking and soil nailing as part of our retaining measures.

Speed limits through-out Dome Valley will be 50km/hr in places where our crews are NOT working.

  • SH1 – Ara Tūhono - Puhoi to Warkworth

Work is expected to begin at 9pm Sunday and be completed by 4am Monday.

For safety, the southbound offramp on Hibiscus Coast Highway, near the Johnstones Hill tunnels will be closed while crews remove temporary roadside barriers.

Stop/go traffic management will be in place on the northbound lanes on SH1 between Kaipara Flats Rd/Goatley Road intersection and Hudson Road for works at the Northern end of the Ara Tūhono project.

Please see map below for expected traffic detours.

All works are weather dependant and may be postponed or cancelled at short notice.

Please follow all speed restrictions in place for the safety of everyone working or travelling overnight.

Waka Kotahi thanks you for your patience and co-operation while this essential work is carried out.

