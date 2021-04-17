Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Sky Tower Lights Up To Celebrate The Trans-Tasman Bubble

Saturday, 17 April 2021, 1:24 pm
SKYCITY

In anticipation of the Trans-Tasman bubble, the Sky Tower will shine green and gold on Sunday 19 April, to welcome the first quarantine-free flights from Australia.

“SkyCity is thrilled to welcome our Australian family, friends and visitors to New Zealand again. It’s an exciting time for both countries to kickstart tourism at a time when it is needed more than ever,” says SkyCity Chief Executive Officer Michael Ahearne.

The Sky Tower is the Southern Hemisphere’s tallest free-standing structure. Based in the heart of Auckland, it is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks.

SkyCity lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.

