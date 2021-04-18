Update: Serious Crash - Te Matai Road, Te Puke - Bay Of Plenty
Sunday, 18 April 2021, 5:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirmed one person has died following a car
v motorbike crash on Te Matai Road.
Police remain at
the scene continuing a scene examination.
Diversions
remain in place.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area
and expect
delays.
