Change In Fire Season For Marlborough

Monday, 19 April 2021, 11:06 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

As of 8am Tuesday 20 April, fire seasons are changing across Marlborough.

North Marlborough (all land North of the Wairau river excluding Rarangi and the Diversion and including Picton and Havelock) will move to an open fire season. However, Department of Conservation land in these areas will remain in a restricted fire season.

South Marlborough (all land South of the Wairau river including Rarangi and the Diversion as well as Blenheim, Renwick, Seddon, Ward and Department of Conservation land) will move to a restricted fire season.

Kaikoura will remain in a restricted fire season until further notice.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Chris Hayles says anyone wanting to light an outdoor fire in areas in a restricted fire season will need to apply for a fire permit and follow the conditions listed on their permit.

"Even though the fire danger has reduced, people should still be vigilant when having an outdoor fire," he says.

"Certain areas in the region are still very dry and there is still a risk of a fire spreading if fire permit conditions are not adhered to or people are not careful. Please follow our fire safety tips on www.checkitsalright.nz."

"Thank you everyone doing their part to prevent a wildfire in Marlborough. We’ve had a good summer so far with not too many major fires - let’s keep it that way."

Gordon Campbell: On The Erebus Memorial In Parnell

Social media can be a wonderful tool for bringing people together in a common cause. It can also be a seedbed and spreader of mis-information on a community-wide scale. To which category do the protests against the siting of an Erebus memorial (to the 257 New Zealanders who died in that tragedy) in a secluded corner of a Parnell park happen to belong? IMO, it is clearly the latter, and the reasons for thinking so are explained below... More>>

 

Government: Border Exceptions Will See More Families Reunited

Hundreds more families who were separated by the border closure will be reunited under new border exceptions announced today, Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi said. More>>

ALSO:

National: Proposed Hate Speech Laws A Step Too Far

Reports of the Government’s proposed new hate speech laws go a step too far and risk sacrificing the freedoms New Zealanders enjoy, National’s Justice spokesperson Simon Bridges says. “The reforms are supposedly including protections to every ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: Government To Phase Out Live Exports By Sea

The Government has announced that the export of livestock by sea will cease following a transition period of up to two years, said Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor. “At the heart of our decision is upholding New Zealand’s reputation for high ... More>>

ALSO:


PM Ardern And PM Morrison: Commencement Of Two-Way Quarantine-Free Travel Between Australia And New Zealand

Joint Statement by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern Commencement of two-way quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand Today, Australia and New Zealand have fulfilled their commitment to establish two-way quarantine free ... More>>

Claire Breen: ACC’s Policy Of Not Covering Birth Injuries Is One More Sign The System Is Overdue For Reform

Claire Breen , University of Waikato Recent media coverage of women not being able to get treatment for birth injuries highlights yet another example of gender bias in healthcare in New Zealand. More>>

Police: Police Accept Findings Of IPCA Report Into Photographs Taken At Checkpoint

Police accept the findings of a report by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) relating to photographs taken at a checkpoint in Northland. On November 16, 2019, Police set up a checkpoint down the road from a fight night event in Ruakaka ... More>>

ALSO:


