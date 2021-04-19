Change In Fire Season For Marlborough

As of 8am Tuesday 20 April, fire seasons are changing across Marlborough.

North Marlborough (all land North of the Wairau river excluding Rarangi and the Diversion and including Picton and Havelock) will move to an open fire season. However, Department of Conservation land in these areas will remain in a restricted fire season.

South Marlborough (all land South of the Wairau river including Rarangi and the Diversion as well as Blenheim, Renwick, Seddon, Ward and Department of Conservation land) will move to a restricted fire season.

Kaikoura will remain in a restricted fire season until further notice.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Chris Hayles says anyone wanting to light an outdoor fire in areas in a restricted fire season will need to apply for a fire permit and follow the conditions listed on their permit.

"Even though the fire danger has reduced, people should still be vigilant when having an outdoor fire," he says.

"Certain areas in the region are still very dry and there is still a risk of a fire spreading if fire permit conditions are not adhered to or people are not careful. Please follow our fire safety tips on www.checkitsalright.nz."

"Thank you everyone doing their part to prevent a wildfire in Marlborough. We’ve had a good summer so far with not too many major fires - let’s keep it that way."

