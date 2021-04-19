Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Proud To Be Māori

Monday, 19 April 2021, 12:04 pm
Press Release: Te Whanau O Waipareira Trust


Te Whānau o Waipareira has launched a powerful campaign this morning; unapologetically celebrating Māori identity with a message of resilience and hope.

The campaign fearlessly calls for Māori to be proud of their identity, whakapapa and tikanga, while acknowledging the challenges faced by being Urban Māori.

Within a landscape of systemic racism and oppression, Waipareira COO Awerangi Tamihere explains they created the campaign with the intent to empower the West Auckland Māori community, whom they service and advocate for. “We know the challenges that tomorrow will bring. But we want - as the waiata goes - our people to hold their heads up high and let our voices fly, I’m Proud to be Māori.” Awerangi says.

The long-overdue message at the heart of the campaign is more timely than ever. One does not need to look very far to find examples of the challenges Māori face today; Ihumātao, John Banks’ on-air racist statements, complaints to the BSA around the use of Te Reo are just a number of recent incidents. Waipareira felt it was time for an empowering call for Māori to respond to the ongoing issues.

“The continuous fight for equality that Māori have had to endure reflects the mamae that has been impacting generations.” Awerangi says.

“The purpose of this campaign is to embody the narratives of our own values, allowing our community to unite, because together, we are stronger.”

“For that reason it is right to say Kokiritia I roto I te Kotahitanga – we will progress in unity, we will advance in unity,’ Awerangi said.

Te Whānau o Waipareira was founded on the advocacy of it’s people communities who came to the city for work. By uniting together and celebrating diversity rather than letting it be divisive, Waipareira has had great success in helping people in the community achieve positive life outcomes.

Awerangi explains “One thing we all agree on is whether you are an Iwi, hapu or urban Māori, be proud to be Māori and celebrate who you are.”

 

The campaign is the first of its kind for Waipareira and, as Awerangi explains, they hope it will resonate widely and empower Māori no matter where they are based.

“As individuals, as relations, and as an organisation – we all have one thing in common – We are Proud to be Māori.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Te Whanau O Waipareira Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Erebus Memorial In Parnell

Social media can be a wonderful tool for bringing people together in a common cause. It can also be a seedbed and spreader of mis-information on a community-wide scale. To which category do the protests against the siting of an Erebus memorial (to the 257 New Zealanders who died in that tragedy) in a secluded corner of a Parnell park happen to belong? IMO, it is clearly the latter, and the reasons for thinking so are explained below... More>>

 

Government: Border Exceptions Will See More Families Reunited

Hundreds more families who were separated by the border closure will be reunited under new border exceptions announced today, Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi said. More>>

ALSO:

National: Proposed Hate Speech Laws A Step Too Far

Reports of the Government’s proposed new hate speech laws go a step too far and risk sacrificing the freedoms New Zealanders enjoy, National’s Justice spokesperson Simon Bridges says. “The reforms are supposedly including protections to every ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: Government To Phase Out Live Exports By Sea

The Government has announced that the export of livestock by sea will cease following a transition period of up to two years, said Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor. “At the heart of our decision is upholding New Zealand’s reputation for high ... More>>

ALSO:


PM Ardern And PM Morrison: Commencement Of Two-Way Quarantine-Free Travel Between Australia And New Zealand

Joint Statement by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern Commencement of two-way quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand Today, Australia and New Zealand have fulfilled their commitment to establish two-way quarantine free ... More>>

Claire Breen: ACC’s Policy Of Not Covering Birth Injuries Is One More Sign The System Is Overdue For Reform

Claire Breen , University of Waikato Recent media coverage of women not being able to get treatment for birth injuries highlights yet another example of gender bias in healthcare in New Zealand. More>>

Police: Police Accept Findings Of IPCA Report Into Photographs Taken At Checkpoint

Police accept the findings of a report by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) relating to photographs taken at a checkpoint in Northland. On November 16, 2019, Police set up a checkpoint down the road from a fight night event in Ruakaka ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 