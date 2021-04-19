Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

The Web Genius Kāpiti Run For Youth Pays Out

Monday, 19 April 2021, 1:09 pm
Press Release: Web Genius

“Kāpiti Run for Youth has raised a record amount in 2021 of $24,619.19,” says Richard Calkin, Founder of Web Genius. He went on to say, “we are very proud of this achievement, and extremely grateful to every sponsor and participant contributing and participating in the way they did.”

Campaign Manager, Helene Judge says, “we held online sponsorship open until after Easter and then we moved quickly to reconcile the total amount raised.” Our fundraising model is to split the total funds raised and paying 70% to the Fundraising Partner chosen by the participant at the time of registration and 30% is retained to plan and promote the event. “This means, $17,483.43 will be paid out this week which we are delighted with.” Below is a breakdown of the payments:

Challenge for Change Kāpiti $1778.00 
Kāpiti Basketball Association $488.55 
Kāpiti College $105.00 
Kāpiti Youth Support $12364.10 
No 49 Squadron Air Cadets Kāpiti $812.10 
Otaki College $437.50 
Paraparaumu College $539.00 
The Shed Project Kāpiti $456.35 
ZEAL Kāpiti $502.83 

Steve Jandrell, CEO of Web Genius is well-aware of what goes on behind the scenes with the Campaign Manager driving a significant amount of mahi involving Web Genius staff and others to make this event happen on an annual basis. "A huge thank you to everyone who took part in helping to raise funds for such an important cause, and an extra special thanks all volunteers and organisers, including the big contribution from the Web Genius team to make this year’s event such a successful one."

“Another excellent outcome from 2021 is we have approved three new Fundraising Partners for 2022, Kāpiti Kindness Trust, Whirlwind Kāpiti and Work Ready Kāpiti,” says Richard. We look forward to working with all Fundraising Raising Partners again in 2022 and raising as much money as we can to support their amazing efforts in our community: Challenge for Change Kāpiti, Kāpiti Basketball Association, Kāpiti College, Kāpiti Kindness Trust, Kāpiti Youth Support, No 49 Squadron Air Cadets Kāpiti, Otaki College, Paraparaumu College, The Shed Project Kāpiti, Whirlwind Kāpiti, Work Ready Kāpiti, ZEAL Kāpiti.

Kāpiti Run for Youth prides itself on being a sustainable and family friendly event with lots of baby buggies and crowd friendly dogs on leads participating on the day. We have looked ahead at the Tide Timetable and are excited to announce the 2022 event will take place on Sunday 27 March 2022. Keep an eye out for the Facebook event, the launch of the campaign later this year and on our website >> https://www.kapitirunforyouth.co.nz/ – we can’t wait to see you all again next year!

