Council’s New Committee Structure Agreed

“The Independent Wellington City Council Governance Review has produced 13 recommendations with an emphasis on supporting effective governance,” says Mayor Andy Foster.

“The package of change includes reconfirming a shared vision and a high-level work programme aligned to our Long-Term Plan to address Wellington’s most pressing needs.

“To do business more effectively the review has recommended the Council change our meeting practices. This will have major benefits especially at this critical time when the Council is being called upon to make significant decisions for the future.

“Elected representatives are being challenged to reset how we work and, in a agreeing to the recommended structure and practices, we are determined to build trust and confidence in the Council’s governing body,” Mayor Foster says.

The new committee structure, effective from 1 June, sits under the governing body of the full Council.

Finance and Performance Committee

A committee of the whole

Chair - Councillor Diane Calvert

Deputy Chair - Councillor Simon Woolf

Policy, Planning and Environment Committee

A committee of the whole

Chair - Councillor Iona Pannett

Deputy Chair - Councillor Tamatha Paul

Infrastructure Committee

A committee of the whole

Chair - Councillor Sean Rush

Deputy Chair - Councillor Jenny Condie

Social, Cultural and Community Services Committee

A committee of the whole

Chair - Councillor Jill Day

Deputy Chair - Councillor Nicola Young

Annual Plan/LTP Committee

A committee of the whole

Chair - Councillor Rebecca Matthews

Deputy Chair - Mayor Andy Foster

Regulatory Processes Committee

A committee of the part

Chair - Councillor Malcolm Sparrow

Deputy Chair - Councillor Teri O’Neill

CEO Performance and Review Committee

A committee of the part

Chair - Mayor Andy Foster

Deputy Chair - Deputy Mayor Sarah Free

Audit and Risk Committee

A committee of the part with external appointments

Chair - independent appointment

Deputy Chair – Councillor Jenny Condie

Grants Subcommittee (a subcommittee of Social, Cultural and Community Services Committee)

A committee of the part

Chair - Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons

Deputy Chair - Councillor Laurie Foon.



This week’s Strategy and Policy Committee meeting (Thursday 22 April) will receive the report’s recommendations, including the new committee structure. This will be followed by the formal adoption of the Governance Review recommendations, committee structure and respective terms of reference at the full Council meeting next Wednesday 28 April.

“Personally, I am looking forward to a more streamlined way of working that builds on the potential of my role as chief advocate for Wellington,” said Mayor Foster.

