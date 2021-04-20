Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Tarbet Street Delivers

Tuesday, 20 April 2021, 3:13 pm
Press Release: Hastings District Council

First-home buyers are taking up the opportunity to get on the property ladder, quickly buying sections at the new Tarbet St subdivision that’s been created in Flaxmere.

The completion of the first, infrastructure stage of the development was celebrated on-site today, ahead of the construction phase beginning.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the development of the site, on time and on budget, illustrated Hastings District Council’s commitment to addressing the need for more housing in Hastings district.

“This is the first subdivision of the Hastings Place Based Pilot to go on the market. It showcases that we can achieve more effective results by working in partnership to address the housing crisis.

“I especially want to acknowledge the Provincial Development Unit for ensuring council received funding which accelerated the infrastructure phase, so construction can now begin,” she said.

On the 1.8ha site, 17 sections have been designed for first-home buyers. They must live in the home they build for at least five years, which means developers can’t land-bank the sections.

The homes must have at least three bedrooms, have an attached garage, have a colour-steel roof and aluminium joinery, and paths and driveways must be paved.

And, first-home buyers have responded enthusiastically.

Three sections have been sold, four sections have agreements pending, and there have been expressions of interest for nine sections, with a deadline of April 23 to confirm.

One more section is still available for sale.

Each section is being sold from $130,000 - $140,000.

As part of the purchase agreement, Council requires that all first-home buyers must begin building within 12 months of purchasing.

Amo Taite was one of the first purchasers. For her, land ownership is the first step to home ownership.

“Don’t just say it, do it!” is the advice she offers to others seeking home ownership.

“Now I’m on way to being a home owner, feeling blessed and grateful to be given this opportunity.”

Napier MP and Regional Development Minister Stuart Nash, who cut the ribbon marking the next stage of development said, “The opening of this housing development shows the value of central government, local government and community agencies working together in partnership to solve our housing shortages,”

“Our communities work best when we come together to overcome deep-rooted challenges and our housing shortage is one of these. This development is a bright spot for Flaxmere’s future,” he said.

Work is due to start shortly on the second stage of the development, the provision of 18 transitional housing units which will provide temporary accommodation for those in urgent need for a place to stay.

The Tarbet Street subdivision is the start of a series of projects which Government and Hastings District Council are working on together.

Council has approved infrastructure work to begin on separate developments at 244 Flaxmere Avenue and an area west of the Flaxmere town centre at 30 Swansea Road.

The Infrastructure Reference Group gave the HDC $11.5 million towards water and roading infrastructure for all three projects to support affordable, quality housing.

“Building more homes for our people is one of our key focuses and is a cornerstone of the Hastings Place Based Plan.

“By working collaboratively across a range of authorities we can ensure that there will be warm, dry homes for all our people,” Mayor Hazlehurst said.

Editors note:

In 2019, Hastings became a pilot for the government’s place-based housing initiatives that provide suitable housing solutions for individual communities – this was the launch of the Hastings Place Based housing plan.

Hastings District Council has partnered with a number of other agencies, organisers and stakeholders to deliver warm, dry and secure housing needed for people and whānau in Hastings.

These partners include: Ngāti Kahungunu, Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga, Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Ministry of Social Development, Kāinga Ora – Homes and Communities, Te Puni Kōkiri, Hawke's Bay District Health Board and other housing providers.

There is a significant pipeline of work underway to provide a mix of public housing, affordable housing, papakāinga and additional transitional housing.

 

ALSO:


