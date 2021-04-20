Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Investigative Work To Restore Access To Ōtaki Forks Kicks Off

Tuesday, 20 April 2021, 3:48 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Detailed investigative work to begin the process of reinstating access to Ōtaki Forks following a road closure last year has kicked off.

The Ōtaki Gorge Rd has been closed at the area known as Blue Bluff (12km from SH1) since September 2020 after the road slumped towards the river following heavy rain. The road has continued to deteriorate since and is closed to both vehicles and walkers for safety reasons.

Access and Transport Manager Glen O’Connor says Council is moving from a monitoring phase to active investigation with the aim of reopening access.

“When the under slip was discovered in September our initial plan was to let nature take its course and then see what we were dealing with,” Mr O’Connor says. “The road has moved and cracks have continued to grow, however full failure of the slip has not occurred. The slumped material remains a significant hazard.”

The specialised geotechnical investigation includes test pits, core holes and installation of equipment to monitor ground water levels.

“This work will give us further information for what we need to do to reopen the road.

“It will tell us where the extent of the under slip is and where solid ground is located. This will be key information for our design process.”

The on-site investigative work is scheduled to be finished by late May. This leads onto developing options and a viable design for how the road can be reopened.

“We will keep updating the public as plans develop,” Mr O’Connor says. “This is a significant piece of work and at this stage there is no timeframe for when reopening could occur.”

Visit kapiticoast.govt.nz/otaki-gorge-road for more information, to see images of the damaged road, and to learn more about alternative walking access to the Tararua Forest Park.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Implications Of The Travel Bubble

Amidst the coverage of the hugs and kisses and reunion tears one hates to be a killjoy… But there has been little attention paid to the pattern of travel we’re likely to see with the Trans-tasman bubble. Clearly, there has been a lot of pent-up demand for the Visiting Friends and Relatives (VFR) kind of travel which – while welcome on humanitarian grounds - will be of less benefit to our ailing tourism industry than say, holiday excursions and high-end business travel... More>>

 

Government: Border Exceptions Will See More Families Reunited

Hundreds more families who were separated by the border closure will be reunited under new border exceptions announced today, Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi said. More>>

ALSO:

National: Proposed Hate Speech Laws A Step Too Far

Reports of the Government’s proposed new hate speech laws go a step too far and risk sacrificing the freedoms New Zealanders enjoy, National’s Justice spokesperson Simon Bridges says. “The reforms are supposedly including protections to every ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: Government To Phase Out Live Exports By Sea

The Government has announced that the export of livestock by sea will cease following a transition period of up to two years, said Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor. “At the heart of our decision is upholding New Zealand’s reputation for high ... More>>

ALSO:


PM Ardern And PM Morrison: Commencement Of Two-Way Quarantine-Free Travel Between Australia And New Zealand

Joint Statement by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern Commencement of two-way quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand Today, Australia and New Zealand have fulfilled their commitment to establish two-way quarantine free ... More>>

Claire Breen: ACC’s Policy Of Not Covering Birth Injuries Is One More Sign The System Is Overdue For Reform

Claire Breen , University of Waikato Recent media coverage of women not being able to get treatment for birth injuries highlights yet another example of gender bias in healthcare in New Zealand. More>>

Police: Police Accept Findings Of IPCA Report Into Photographs Taken At Checkpoint

Police accept the findings of a report by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) relating to photographs taken at a checkpoint in Northland. On November 16, 2019, Police set up a checkpoint down the road from a fight night event in Ruakaka ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 