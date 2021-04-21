Al Brown Back In Boomtown!

Bayleys Friday Night Feast is one of Marlborough’s most iconic events and will once again be filling the town centre with mouth watering food, wine and other beverage delights on Friday 7th May.

A regular participant in the foodie street festival is legendary New Zealand Chef, Al Brown and this year we are welcoming him back once again to cook with Regal Marlborough King Salmon.

Al’s approach to cooking is all about simplicity and generosity. His dishes will deliver uncomplicated excellence and showcase the culinary landscape of the Marlborough Sounds through the world’s finest King salmon and a local favourite, Regal.

Chef Al Brown said , “ I believe that food is the vehicle for conversation, fun and memorable occasions. Bayleys Friday Night Feast is a perfect example of great local produce being showcased through delicious dishes. I love the vibe created at the event and look forward to being part of it once again”.

So make sure you stop by Regal Marlborough King Salmon’s stall to taste one of the two unique dishes Al is creating exclusively for Bayleys Friday Night Feast.

There will be over 20 street food and beverage vendors at the event and all are being encouraged to use as much local Marlborough produce as they can in their mouth watering dishes and already collaborations are underway between chefs and their local food suppliers to bring the very best of Marlborough on a Plate!

Over 5000 people attended last year’s event and similar numbers are expected this year, especially as it falls the night before the iconic Saint Clair Half Marathon. Organisers are looking forward to entertaining hundreds of hungry runners while they get their fill of healthy and tasty energy food before their big day !

Fiona Fenwick of Feast Marlborough said, “ We are delighted to have Al back with us in Marlborough once again. We know how much he loves fishing in the beautiful Marlborough Sounds, but it’s also great to see him cooking up a storm in the heart of Blenheim”.

Bayleys Friday Night Feast will held on 7th May, in Blenheim Town Centre from 3.30pm - 8.30pm.

