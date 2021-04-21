Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Rail Bridge Taking Shape On Section 2 Of Glen Innes To Tāmaki Drive Shared Path

Wednesday, 21 April 2021, 9:10 am
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

The team of Waka Kotahi contractors working on the Glen Innes to Tāmaki Drive shared path made the most of an Easter exodus out of Auckland to transport and install 12 precast beams, on Section 2 of the project.

A 400 tonne mobile crane, one of the largest in the country, was needed to lift the beams into position.

Section 2 of the shared path provides a connection for people walking or riding their bikes and scooters between St Johns Road and Ōrākei Basin, and links Sections 1 and 3 which are already completed.

The seven kilometre path is being delivered by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and Auckland Transport, as part of a connected network of paths to provide people with choices about how they travel around.

Weighing up to 62 tonnes and some more than 30 metres in length, the beams were positioned on top of the already constructed crossheads, to form the base of the rail bridge.

“With rail lines needing to be closed in order to carry out work on the rail network, 42 people worked tirelessly over the long weekend, clocking up 2170 work hours in a mammoth effort to construct the bridge and keep disruption to a minimum,” says Waka Kotahi National Manager Infrastructure Delivery, Andy Thackwray.

The rail overbridge will allow people to safely cross the rail line and provides magnificent views of the Pourewa Valley and along the Pourewa Stream towards the city.

It’s the largest piece of infrastructure on the project, with the contractors now continuing to install edge panels before the concrete deck slab will be poured.

The team has worked through a number of long weekends and on public holidays such as Labour Day, Christmas, New Year and Easter to be able to get the works completed near the rail corridor.

Significant progress has been made to date with earthworks, intersection upgrades, fencing, slip remediation and pest plant removal carried out alongside the construction of the path and boardwalk.

“Making sure we protect the environment is a top priority for Waka Kotahi. We take extra care and have processes in place when we are working near streams, so that we protect the waterway and the life within it. We will also be helping to rehabilitate the Pourewa Valley by planting natives to provide better tree cover for the local wildlife,” says Mr Thackwray.

A timelapse of the beam installation can be found here

You can find out more on the Glen Innes to Tāmaki drive shared path here

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

ALSO:


