Arrest In Relation To Westmere Incident

Police have arrested a man in relation to an incident where another man was located with serious injuries at a Westmere address on Rawene Avenue on 16 April.

Today, a 53-year-old man has been arrested and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is due to appear in the Auckland District Court later today, 21 April.

Police are unable to comment further as the matter is now before the Court.

© Scoop Media

