Arrest In Relation To Westmere Incident
Wednesday, 21 April 2021, 1:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have arrested a man in relation to an incident
where another man was located with serious injuries at a
Westmere address on Rawene Avenue on 16 April.
Today,
a 53-year-old man has been arrested and charged with
wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
He
is due to appear in the Auckland District Court later today,
21 April.
Police are unable to comment further as the
matter is now before the
Court.
