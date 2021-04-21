Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Lifewise Sharing Love With ANZAC Biscuits

Wednesday, 21 April 2021, 4:27 pm
Press Release: Splice Group

This Friday, on the 23rd of April, team members and volunteers from Splice, Lifewise and Merge Cafe will hand out ANZAC Biscuits baked by Merge Café volunteers. Nearly 500 ANZAC biscuits will be given to passers-by at three city-centre locations – Karangahape Road, the Queen St/Wellesley St intersection, and Freyberg Square.

“Every day on Karangahape Road, Lifewise Merge Cafe receives the love and support of the community. This Friday, to mark ANZAC Day, we want to share this love beyond our humble café. It’s our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the amazing generosity we receive from Aucklanders,” said Manu Kahlon, Manager of Lifewise Merge Café.

For over 100 years, ANZAC Day has been the day when New Zealanders come together to remember the soldiers who have served this country.

ANZAC biscuits began as gifts from the people here at home in Aotearoa-New Zealand to the soldiers on the Western Front, the great battlefield in Europe of World War One.

“Our hope is that these biscuits will remind people of those who have given their lives in the past. We hope these biscuits will inspire signs and expressions of caring and sharing, coming together in the difficult times that we face today,” says Iram Shaikh, Marketing & Events Coordinator for Splice.

Splice is all about “courage, compassion and community”. We want to remind Aucklanders that these are the qualities we all need to keep nurturing within us and among us. We would love for our ANZAC biscuits to once again bring people in Auckland together.

