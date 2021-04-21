Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

ANZAC Day Observation This Coming Monday 26 April, Be Ready For Busy Roads

Wednesday, 21 April 2021, 4:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

The roads around the South Island/Te Wai Pounamu are likely to be busy as we approach ANZAC weekend, says Tresca Forrester, Journey Manager for Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency. “Many people will be away and travelling due to the school holidays, there will be Australian visitors and last year’s ANZAC weekend was affected by the Lockdown.

“If everyone leaves plenty of time for their journey, drives to the conditions and plans ahead before leaving home, we can concentrate on arriving safely at our destination and enjoy the autumn driving experience."

People can check the hot spots and times these places are likely to be congested on this map based on previous years’ congestion patterns: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/holiday-journeys/anzac-weekend-2021

  • Many towns will be having ANZAC Day services and remembrance parades on Monday, 26 April, so some short detours and temporary speed limits may be in place.

Kaikōura: SH1 will be open to two lanes over the Anzac Weekend, even at the canopy worksite south of the town:

https://www.nzta.govt.nz/media-releases/kaikoura-rockfall-protection-canopy-work-delays-for-next-month-sh1-short-detour-sh7-waipara-to-waikari-for-two-nights/

Tākaka Hill: The final complex repairs at multiple work sites from the Cyclone Gita storm are ongoing. The hill is managed by traffic signals and single lane between the bottom and the top of the hill on the Riwaka side 24/7.

Safe driving tips

  • Check your vehicle is safe to drive. Check your tyres, wipers, lights and indicators, and ensure you have a valid Warrant of Fitness before you leave.
  • Please be patient when driving this long weekend so everyone can relax and enjoy their holiday.
  • Drive to the conditions - whether it’s the weather, the road you’re on, the time of day or the volume of traffic on the roads.

· Take regular breaks to stay alert and share the driving if possible.

  • Keep a safe following distance from vehicles in front so you can stop safely.

· Allow plenty of time. You’re on holiday, no need to rush.

Road to Zero

Improving safety on New Zealand roads is a top priority for Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency. Waka Kotahi is committed to Vision Zero, which aspires to a New Zealand where no-one is killed or seriously injured on our roads. Waka Kotahi and Police are working together with local government and others to deliver Road to Zero, the government’s road safety strategy for 2020-2030. Road to Zero aims to reduce deaths and serious injuries on our roads by 40 percent over the next 10 years.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

