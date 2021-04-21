Methamphetamine And Cash Seized After Mt Bruce Crash

Two people have been arrested after cash and methamphetamine were located in a crashed vehicle near Mount Bruce.

A speeding vehicle, travelling north toward Eketahuna, failed to stop for Police on State Highway 2 yesterday afternoon.

Police did not pursue and the vehicle was found crashed in a shallow culvert a few minutes later.

Cash and methamphetamine, worth up to $450,000, was located nearby.

A 21-year-old man and 22-year-old woman have been charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply. The man was also charged with a range of driving offences.

Both appeared in Masterton District Court today and were remanded in custody to reappear on Friday 23 April.

Detective Senior Sergeant Barry Bysouth says enquiries are ongoing to determine both the origin and intended destination of the drugs.

“Our officer, a member of the road policing team, did an exceptional job yesterday preventing further harm to our communities with this significant seizure.”

