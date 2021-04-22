Civic And Community Awards Are Back

The Kāpiti Coast Civic Awards paired with the Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards are back again to honour the outstanding people who make our neighbourhoods and communities the special places they are.

Mayor K Gurunathan says that this year’s round is particularly poignant in light of the impacts of COVID-19 on our social wellbeing and connectedness.

“Like many initiatives, the awards were paused last year due to the pandemic. This year the criteria for the Kāpiti Coast Civic Awards will recognise groups and individuals who have demonstrated service and/or leadership to keep our communities connected and strong throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“We’ve seen people go above and beyond to help our most vulnerable communities and strengthen connections within their groups and neighbourhoods. We want the Kāpiti Coast Civic Awards to acknowledge the services, activities or actions of those who work tirelessly to benefit their community,” says Mayor Gurunathan.

The Civic Awards are Council’s highest honour for individual residents and groups who’ve made a lasting impact in the community. Based on public nominations, Council gives awards based on exemplary service or leadership for their community.

The Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards recognise the contributions made by community groups in six categories: arts and culture, education and child/youth development, health and wellbeing, heritage and environment, sport and leisure, and the rising star category for emerging groups.

The 2019 awards saw Kāpiti’s own Ōtaki Promotions Group take out the Arts and Culture award for the Wellington region. The Ōtaki volunteer group deliver the successful annual Ōtaki Kite Festival and many other community initiatives that encourage creativity and connectedness.

To nominate a deserving individual or group for the Kāpiti Coast Civic Awards, or to put a group forward for the Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards, visit www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/civic-and-community-awards/. Nominations close on 31 May.

© Scoop Media

